Harry Kane thinks Bayern have “a slight advantage” over Arsenal tonight

Kane fires warning to Arsenal

Arsenal take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final in what is the club’s most important match in several years.

After taking the lead at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners conceded quickfire goals to trail 2-1. However, substitutes Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard combined to make the game all square heading into the second leg of the tie.

A win would guarantee the North London club’s first last four appearance at the prestigious competition since 2009.

But Harry Kane has fired a warning to his former arch-rivals stating that his Bayern team-mates have experience at their disposal, unlike their counterparts.

“I think we have the slight advantage of experience in our team,” he said in a press conference. “To make it an advantage we still have to bring out our very best. It can also sometimes be an advantage not to have it.”

He continued by stating that the Gunners have an edge on their own hand. ”Arsenal can have the theme to be the hunters to go for it after so many years.”

With Arteta’s men failing to win in their last two matches, the team will have extra motivation to get past the excruciating test in the heart of Germany.

It will be intriguing to see how this young team performs in one of the most hostile stadiums in Europe.

This team has ticked a lot of boxes in the past two seasons. It will be a huge statement if they can defeat Bayern Munich and add one more tick to their impressive tally.

