Harry Kane thinks Bayern have “a slight advantage” over Arsenal tonight

Kane fires warning to Arsenal
Arsenal take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final in what is the club’s most important match in several years.
After taking the lead at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners conceded quickfire goals to trail 2-1. However, substitutes Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard combined to make the game all square heading into the second leg of the tie.
A win would guarantee the North London club’s first last four appearance at the prestigious competition since 2009.
But Harry Kane has fired a warning to his former arch-rivals stating that his Bayern team-mates have experience at their disposal, unlike their counterparts.
“I think we have the slight advantage of experience in our team,” he said in a press conference. “To make it an advantage we still have to bring out our very best. It can also sometimes be an advantage not to have it.”
He continued by stating that the Gunners have an edge on their own hand. ”Arsenal can have the theme to be the hunters to go for it after so many years.”
"Arsenal might just glide through!"
With Arteta’s men failing to win in their last two matches, the team will have extra motivation to get past the excruciating test in the heart of Germany.
It will be intriguing to see how this young team performs in one of the most hostile stadiums in Europe.
This team has ticked a lot of boxes in the past two seasons. It will be a huge statement if they can defeat Bayern Munich and add one more tick to their impressive tally.
Having listened to more than enough Spuds supporters on the radio today trashing our chances, nothing would give me more pleasure than Arsenal p-ing on their parade.
I heard them as well SueP and our decorator is also a spud and he asked what I thought of the game we drew with BM and I just answered that we were a bit spursy, that shut him up!
hahaha
IRONICALLY Sue, IF Spuds finish in fifth place as I expect, us winning tonight might well make the key difference between England and Germany being awarded the extra fifth place entry into next years CL.
That plainly passed that laughing hyena Jamie O’Hary completely by, as he cackled an shouted his anti Arsenal nonsense ontalkSport this morning.
Why TALKSPORT choose to give that “intelligence of an ape” a place on their breakafst show is one of the key reasons so manypeople dont take TALKSPORT SERIOUSLY.
But the 10am to 1pm White and Jordan show is different class for intellect, though few won JA have the wit to admit that and so dont listen. More fool them !
Its highly instructive and I recommend anyone who wishes to learn more about football to listen to it, esp to Simon Jordan(ex Palace owner) who is magnetic and very wise!