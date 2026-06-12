Harry Kane tips Arsenal star to stand out at this World Cup

Harry Kane has tipped Declan Rice to be one of the best performers at the World Cup. Rice has been named vice-captain of the England team and remains a guaranteed starter alongside Kane, who currently leads the side and continues to be one of their most influential players.

England progressed through the qualification campaign without losing a match or conceding a goal, strengthening their status as one of the leading contenders to win the tournament. The consistency shown by the squad has generated optimism that they can challenge strongly for the biggest prize in international football.

Rice central to England’s hopes

Rice has been in exceptional form over the last few seasons and has continued to prove his quality for both club and country. After helping Arsenal achieve success at the domestic level, he will now be eager to establish himself as one of England’s most important players and help guide the national team to World Cup glory.

His ability to control matches, recover possession and contribute in attacking phases makes him a vital component of England’s midfield. Rice has developed into a leader on the pitch, and his experience at the highest level is expected to be invaluable during the competition.

World Cup could enhance individual recognition

Rice would likely have been considered a contender to finish in the top ten of the Ballon d’Or rankings even without the World Cup. However, helping England win the tournament could significantly improve his chances of challenging for one of football’s most prestigious individual honours.

Kane expects him to shine and said via Metro Sport:

“Oh, that’s a good question! I look at someone like Dec.

“I feel like he’s consistently been playing at a high level for a long period of time.

“He’s getting to that kind of age where you start to mix the experience plus the physical attributes that he brings.”

Kane’s comments underline the belief within the England camp that Rice is entering the prime years of his career. The midfielder will carry considerable responsibility as England attempt to fulfil their potential and secure major international success.

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