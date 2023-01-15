Harry Redknapp admits Arsenal are unquestionably the real deal right now

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has admitted Arsenal is the real deal this season as Mikel Arteta’s side sits pretty at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners didn’t even make the top four last season, but they have spent the most time as the leading club in England this term.

Mikel Arteta’s men face Tottenham in the league this afternoon and will be determined to ensure they get the win at the home of their bitter rivals.

Redknapp has watched the Gunners for some time and admits it is hard not to consider them a favourite for the title. He said via The Sun:

“So when Arsenal went top of the Premier League table in August, most of us thought it was only a matter of time before things went belly up again.

“Only this season there is no sign of that happening.

“Mikel Arteta has got such a great blend that nobody is asking if they’re the real deal anymore, as we can all see that they are.

“Their football has been right out of the top drawer, with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka magnificent down the wings, while Martin Odegaard is just having a simply sensational season.”

We are the real deal and many people know this. It takes so much to be where we are now and it is good to hear people show the Gunners respect.

Nevertheless, we have won nothing yet and we expect the boys to stay humble and continue to work hard to earn more wins before the season ends.

