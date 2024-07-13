Harry Redknapp gives his opinion on Saka v Cucurella in Euro 2024 final

Harry Redknapp is confident that Bukayo Saka can win the battle against Marc Cucurella when England faces Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Both nations will square off in Germany tomorrow, with Saka hopeful of being on the winning side.

Despite a slow and boring start to the competition, England has reached the final for the second time in as many editions of the Euros, and they could win.

Their opponent is Spain, a team that has maintained a 100% record in the competition so far, but England will probably be their toughest opponent.

It has been a tough road to the final for both countries, and they will be eager to secure victory. The battle between Saka and Cucurella will be interesting.

Redknapp said on The Sun:

‘And what about Bukayo Saka? If he’s in the same form as the last two games, would you fancy Marc Cucurella to get the better of him? I certainly wouldn’t.’

Saka has been fantastic in the last few games for England and he has faced Cucurella in several matches before now and did well.

If he plays well in the final, he will be hard for anyone to stop and could become the star of the match.

