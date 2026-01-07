Harry Redknapp predicts the score of the Arsenal-Liverpool game

Harry Redknapp has cast doubt on Liverpool’s ability to prevent Arsenal from securing the Premier League title, as the two sides prepare to meet in a crucial league encounter. The former manager believes the momentum and form currently sit firmly with the Gunners, who have led the standings and impressed consistently in recent weeks.

Arsenal face a defining test at the Emirates

Arsenal continue to push relentlessly to replace Liverpool as champions of England by the end of the season. Their upcoming clash at the Emirates represents a defining moment, particularly given the pressure that accompanies a title challenge. Both sides require a positive result, but the expectation is heavier on the hosts, who are leading the table and playing with confidence.

The Gunners will be aware that this is the type of fixture that can define a campaign. Supporters and pundits alike have highlighted the importance of delivering in high-stakes matches, especially against direct rivals. Arsenal must demonstrate composure, intensity and tactical discipline to justify the belief that this season could culminate in silverware. While they appear strong on paper, any complacency could prove costly, as Liverpool remain capable of raising their level on the biggest occasions.

Redknapp unconvinced by Liverpool’s prospects

Liverpool arrives having struggled for consistency, and questions remain about whether they can rediscover their best form in such a demanding environment. Although the match could present an opportunity for a revival, Redknapp is unconvinced that this will be the moment when the Reds turn things around, according to the Metro.

He said, as quoted by the outlet, ‘This feels like a big game for their season. Could they spark into life and blow the title race wide open? I’m not sure.

‘We’ve seen better teams than Liverpool go to Arsenal this season and really struggle. I think Arsenal win 3-1.’

His assessment reflects the wider perception that Arsenal have developed a resilience and authority at home that makes them difficult to overcome. With the title race reaching a decisive stage, the outcome of this fixture could have lasting implications for both clubs, reinforcing Arsenal’s ambitions or reigniting Liverpool’s hopes.