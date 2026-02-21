Harry Redknapp predicts Tottenham v Arsena after Igor Tudor’s arrival

Arsenal face Tottenham in the Premier League tomorrow, with Spurs eager to inflict further damage on their rivals’ title ambitions.

Mikel Arteta’s side has failed to win either of their last two league matches, a sequence that has reduced their advantage over Manchester City. City are scheduled to play Newcastle United shortly, meaning Arsenal could find themselves just two points clear before they even take to the pitch.

While the club may avoid acknowledging it publicly, the pressure surrounding Arsenal is intensifying. Supporters expect them to sustain their challenge, and the margin for error has narrowed considerably. Arteta understands that allowing the title to slip away at this stage would be deeply damaging, which effectively renders every remaining fixture a must-win encounter.

Title Pressure Intensifies

Arsenal have enjoyed positive results against Spurs in recent meetings, yet this contest presents fresh complications. Tottenham enter the match under new management, a factor that can often galvanise a squad. Moreover, Arsenal arguably have more at stake, given their position at the summit of the table.

The psychological element will therefore be significant. Handling expectation and maintaining composure could determine the outcome, particularly in what is traditionally a fiercely contested derby.

Redknapp Anticipates Tight Contest

Harry Redknapp has offered his assessment of the fixture, as reported by the Metro. He said, ‘Are those Arsenal lads beginning to feel the pressure? That Spurs crowd should lift the players and make this a closer game that some might expect.

‘I can see a nervy, entertaining draw! Bukayo Saka is one to watch as well, he’s signed a new deal and he’ll want to celebrate in style here.’

His comments highlight the possibility of a tense and closely fought encounter. For Arsenal, the challenge will be to block out the noise, deliver a disciplined performance and secure the victory required to keep their title hopes firmly on track.