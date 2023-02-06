Harry Redknapp says Arsenal “playing fantastic football” but Man City will “pip them” to the title

After Arsenal’s defeat to Everton, Gooners have finally seen the true colours of Premier League pundits. Tottenham-affiliated pundit Harry Redknapp, who played and coached Spurs, has boldly claimed Arsenal will not sustain the Premier League title race, saying, on Reece Mannie Podcast, “I don’t know though, I’ve still got a feeling Man City are gonna win it; I think they’re gonna come with a rally and pip them.

“But it’s gonna be tight. Arsenal are gonna take some catching, but the one team you don’t want chasing you down is Man City! If it was anyone else chasing them I’d say yeah fine, but they’re so dangerous.”

Even after the defeat this weekend, I doubt many Gooners will be bothered by these claims. Arteta is a man with a plan, and there is no need to be concerned about Arsenal’s squad depth following the January transfer window. Arsenal are ready for whatever is thrown at them.

Even Redknapp is aware of this; in fact, before backing Man City to beat Arsenal to the Premier League title, he admitted, “I think Arsenal are playing fantastic football. The football they’re playing and the team just looks so well balanced. Two great wingers in Saka and Martinelli, they’re strong in midfield. Odegaard looks a real player, I love the way he plays, he’s just class. And they look solid at the back, Ramsdale is good.”

When Arsenal found themselves at the top of the Premier League standings, many thought they were simply benchmarking, but it has finally dawned on them.

Pundits will always be pundits, and many people can’t stop talking about Arsenal right now. Anyway, when they can’t stop talking about you, you know you’re doing something noteworthy.

Darren N