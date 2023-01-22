Harry Redknapp warns Arsenal about potential Casemiro replacements

Ahead of Arsenal’s match against Manchester United today, many fans and pundits believe the Red Devils have been weakened by the absence of Casemiro, as the Brazilian is suspended for the fixture.

Casemiro moved to United in the summer and has been a catalyst for their return to form under Erik Ten Hag.

However, he misses the match against Arsenal through suspension and some pundits believe it makes life easier for Arsenal in the fixture.

However, former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp believes the Red Devils will replace the Brazilian and names some players that can step up in his absence.

He writes in The Sun:

“Whoever comes in for Casemiro — more than likely Fred or Scott McTominay — has got to keep a lid on Martin Odegaard and that’s easier said than done.

“But although people take the mickey out of Fred, you’re talking about a man who regularly gets into the Brazil side and he’s no mug, believe me. And neither is McTominay.

“Remember a few years ago, in the games United were without Roy Keane and Nicky Butt would come into the side?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating United will not be easy whether Casemiro plays or not and we must be focused on preparing to win against a very tough side.

The Red Devils beat us in the reverse of this fixture without the ex-Real Madrid man, so they have shown he is not the only top man in their side.

Mikel Arteta must prepare his boys to challenge even the hardest United team that can be put out.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about the arrival of Leandro Trossard and the rivalry with Man United…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

*****NEW***** WATCH – Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conference AND Mikel Arteta’s pre- Man United press conference on our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids