Harry Redknapp warns Tottenham about Arsenal star ahead of NLD

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has warned them about the danger Arsenal attacker, Bukayo Saka will pose when both clubs meet this weekend.

The Lillywhites will face Arsenal in an important top-of-table clash, which will help either club’s title push.

The Gunners are currently at the top of the league table after seven league games, winning six of them.

Spurs are third on the league table, but just a point separates them as Antonio Conte bids to win his second Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta’s side has become stronger than in previous years and this promises to be a huge encounter.

Every player will want to prove their worth in the fixture, but Redknapp believes one man to watch is Saka.

“I am sure there will be a few goals,” said Redknapp, as quoted by HITC.

“It will kick off in midfield, wouldn’t it?! If you were looking at a couple of bookings, then you would look at a couple of the midfield players.

“There are a lot of good players on show. Saka, came on the other day and was in great form for England. He picked it up and ran with it. He can be a real threat at the weekend.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has become one of the best players in the Premier League, and he also proved his worth during the international break.

He was instrumental in England coming from behind to draw 3-3 against Germany despite only entering the game in the second half.

Hopefully, he would help us win this NLD.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video Extra – Watch Thierry Henry tell what he thinks about VAR!

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids