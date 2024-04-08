Harry who? – Arsenal fear no-one…

Martin Odegaard is adamant that Arsenal has no reason to fear an in-form Harry Kane as they brace for his highly anticipated return to North London with Bayern Munich.

The imminent clash at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening for the Champions League quarter-final first leg is expected to greet England captain Kane with hostility from Arsenal fans and players alike, given his lengthy affiliation with fierce rivals Tottenham.

Since his move to Munich last summer, the ex-Arsenal youth player has netted 38 goals across all competitions, and may pose a threat to Arsenal’s European ambitions. But the fact remains that Kane, once again, will take to the Emirates Stadium turf as a standout performer in a struggling team, destined for yet another season devoid of silverware if the Gunners can progress past Bayern in this quarter-final.

Despite his incredible goal scoring exploits, Kane has been lacking in major team trophies, which is surely why Kane departed Spurs for the German giants Bayern, known for their legacy of success and silverware. Swiftly becoming Bayern’s lynchpin, Kane has notched 32 goals in 28 league appearances and an additional six in the Champions League.

Yet, the quest for that coveted first piece of silverware remains elusive for the England captain. At this moment Leverkusen sit 16 points ahead of Munich with only six matches remaining, potentially clinching the league title for the first time ever this weekend, sandwiched between the two Arsenal fixtures which could seal an unheard of trophyless season for the German giants.

But Kane certainly has a great record against Arsenal with 14 goals in 19 outings against us, but does Odegaard look worried? I don’t think so!

Our captain told the Telegraph: “(He’s) a good player, of course, and I have played against him a few times and we know the quality he has in the box and he is also good in the link up,” said Arsenal skipper Odegaard.

“We are facing a good team on Tuesday.

“I think we should respect him but I don’t think we should fear anyone and we should focus on ourselves and the quality we have in our team. And that is all.”

“They have had some strange results in the league but if you look at the team, you can see the quality they have, and we know that, we know they are a really strong side,”

“(They have) really good individual players as well. It will be a tough battle. But we are ready.

“Every game we play there are some good challenges and we play in the best league in the world.

“They are a good team and (have) a lot of good attacking players and it will be a big night.”

On a personal note, I am hoping to hear the Arsenal fans singing an old favourite footballing ditty, which goes “Oh, Harry Harry! You went to Bayern Munich and you won FA!”

Bring it on!

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

