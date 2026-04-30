Harsh to compare Arsenal with PSG 5-4 Bayern Munich

In the next month, Arsenal could lift the Champions League for the first time in their history.

You would not know it if you listened to some Gooners who have resorted to complaining about the team even when they are not playing.

On Tuesday night, PSG and Bayern Munich took part in an all-time classic. Yet while most praised the French and German champions for their attacking football, some of my peers immediately used the result in Paris to disrespect the two clubs in the other semi-final.

Style Versus Substance

You can judge Mikel Arteta for his style of play, but it seems harsh to criticise him for approaching two-legged football in the same way most in his position would.

Our manager has been receiving the same judgment back in England, where it appears he is solely responsible for making the Premier League entertaining.

The reality is that defending is also a massive part of football. That is not popular to admit because it is not the glamorous side of the sport.

Whisper it quietly, though, Enrique and Kompany will know that what happened in midweek is not sustainable, which is why you do not see 5-4 thrillers every week.

Both coaches were happy for the match to resemble basketball because they knew each other’s defence was vulnerable.

While both sides will receive praise for their attacking flair, they failed in the other half of the game.

Respect Different Ways To Win

Because, for as long as the sport has existed, the ability to keep the ball out of your net has been a crucial aspect.

There is no single way to win a football match. That was once accepted, but a generation has grown entitled.

They demand a specific style of play, and if they do not get it, they feel they are owed an explanation.

If Arsenal reach Budapest, which is far from guaranteed, do not assume their opponents will find it as easy to score in the final as they did in France.

Because on that night in Hungary, the man in our dugout is one of the best at setting up a team defensively.

You do not have to like the Spaniard’s tactics, but you should respect them.