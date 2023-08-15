Hartson insists Declan Rice will make sure Arsenal don’t falter in EPL title race

In Arsenal’s title ambitions, as per John Hartson, Declan Rice is like the final piece of the jigsaw. The ex-Arsenal star feels that with Rice, Arsenal will sustain the Premier League title charge this time. In reaction to what he’s seen from the record £105 million Arsenal signing, Arsenal have a player who will carry them to PL glory.

“Nothing will faze him,” said Hartson on the Premier League Productions podcast. “He looks calm. He looks ready for the challenge and is excited to be at Arsenal by having the responsibility of being at the club.

“They came so close last season. They were at the top of the league for months and months and months. Just fell away at the end.

“He will be the one to be that player, ‘Right, we aren’t doing that this year’. I think he will embrace the challenge.”

Last season, the Gunners had their best chance to win the Premier League. They were so good for the better part of last season that they found themselves at the top of the league standings for 248 days. Unfortunately, when they should have been better in the last few games of the season, the Gunners lost concentration and dropped in form, and Man City surpassed them to win the league.

Arteta hopes his team can pull off another title charge this new season and win it. With the lessons learned and the new signings like Rice, Havertz and Timber, Arsenal are stronger than last season. Arsenal are winning the 2023–24 season, and the Nottingham Forest win was just the beginning of a fantastic season.

COYGW!

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…