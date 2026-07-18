“Has all the cards.” Arsenal tipped to complete Guimaraes move

Bruno Guimaraes has emerged as an important summer transfer target for Arsenal as the Gunners look to ensure they have the strongest possible squad when the transfer window closes. The midfielder is viewed as a player who could add further quality and experience to Mikel Arteta’s team.

Arteta is a known admirer of Guimaraes and has reportedly asked Arsenal to pursue a move for the Brazilian midfielder this summer. The club is now working to explore whether they can bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal continue their interest in Guimaraes

At 28 and with two years remaining on his contract, Guimaraes is reportedly open to the possibility of leaving Newcastle United. He understands that this could be his best opportunity to join a bigger club before the later stages of his career.

Arsenal want to take advantage of that situation, but Newcastle United remain determined to keep their captain. The Magpies insist that the midfielder is not available for transfer and have no intention of considering his sale this summer.

Wyness believes Guimaraes could push for an Arsenal move

Guimaraes is one of Newcastle’s most important players and has earned the captaincy for a reason. The club would be keen to retain him for another season, especially after losing Sandro Tonali, but they may not have complete control over the situation.

According to Football Insider, Keith Wyness believes Guimaraes could push to complete a move to Arsenal. He said: “Bruno is probably the heartbeat of Newcastle, and the fans would probably agree with me. He’s been the heart and soul of the club going forward.

“Is there a middle ground here at £90m? Will Arsenal go up? Will Newcastle come down? And I think the player in this case has all the cards.

“If he decides he wants to go to London and play for Arsenal, which I’m hearing he does, then I think you may see Arsenal make the deal sweet enough that Newcastle will have to accept it.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…