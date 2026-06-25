Has Arsenal agreed personal terms with Morgan Rogers?

Morgan Rogers has emerged as a major transfer target for Arsenal this summer, with the Gunners reportedly viewing him as one of the next superstar additions capable of strengthening their squad for the future. According to Fichajes, Arsenal and the player have already reached an agreement on personal terms, with sources close to the deal suggesting progress has been made behind the scenes.

Rogers enjoyed a successful campaign with Aston Villa and won the Europa League with the club last month. His performances throughout the season helped enhance his growing reputation, and he is now representing England at the World Cup, where the Three Lions are considered among the favourites to lift the trophy.

England believes they possess one of the strongest squads in international football, and Rogers is regarded as an important part of that confidence. The attacker has continued to impress with his quality, versatility and ability to perform consistently at a high level.

Arsenal keen to secure Rogers signing

Following the conclusion of the World Cup, several England internationals are expected to assess their futures before the new season begins. Rogers could be among the players considering a transfer, with Arsenal reportedly eager to bring him to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Reports have also suggested that Declan Rice is attempting to convince Rogers to make the move to North London. The Arsenal midfielder is believed to share a close friendship with the Aston Villa attacker, which could potentially influence discussions surrounding his future.

Despite Arsenal’s interest, Rogers remains a highly sought-after player and has attracted attention from several clubs. His performances for both club and country have ensured that he is viewed as one of the most exciting attacking talents currently available on the market.

Future remains uncertain after World Cup

Although speculation surrounding his future continues to increase, Rogers does not appear willing to force an exit from Villa Park. The attacker is understood to remain professional regarding his situation, while interest in his signature continues to grow.

Arsenal, however, are determined to position themselves strongly in the race for the player and hope they can convince him that North London should become the next step in his career. For now, much could depend on developments following the World Cup and Aston Villa’s stance on a potential transfer.

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