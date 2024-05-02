Has Arsenal agreed to sign Turkish full-back in the summer?

Arsenal has been closely monitoring Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadıoğlu throughout this season as they seek to strengthen their squad in the summer.

The Turkish international has been one of his club’s standout performers, consistently delivering top-notch performances.

Arsenal is impressed with Kadıoğlu’s versatility, as he is capable of playing in midfield as well as on the wings.

The Gunners like what they see and are considering whether now is the right time to bring him to England.

According to a report on Karar, Arsenal’s interest is serious, and they may have already reached an agreement to sign him in the summer.

The report suggests that the defender is set to leave Turkey with the Emirates Stadium potentially being his next destination.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kadıoğlu has done well in Turkey, where he is one of the best players in his position, and we are not surprised that he wants to join us.

However, that transfer can only happen if he is our main transfer target among the several players on our shortlist.

We trust the Emirates’ decision-makers to end the transfer window with only the best targets we can sign.

