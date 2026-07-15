Has Arsenal made any contact for Christos Tzolis?

Several reports have linked Arsenal with a move for Christos Tzolis during the current transfer window following his outstanding season with Club Brugge last term.

The attacker enjoyed an excellent campaign, and his impressive goal return has made him difficult for clubs to overlook. Borussia Dortmund is also reported to be showing serious interest in securing his signature.

Arsenal make initial contact

With Leandro Trossard believed to be close to leaving the club this summer, Tzolis appears to be closer than ever to a move to Arsenal. According to Sport Witness, Arsenal has made initial contact with Club Brugge regarding the attacker.

There has been considerable speculation surrounding the proposed transfer, but the clubs involved still need to reach an agreement before any deal can be completed. The report states that at least one contact has already taken place between Arsenal and Club Brugge as discussions continue over the player’s future.

The reported interest from Borussia Dortmund underlines the growing demand for Tzolis after his performances last season. As one of the world’s leading clubs, Dortmund represents an attractive option, yet the attacker is reportedly waiting for the opportunity to join Arsenal instead.

Gunners hopeful of completing the move

At the moment, Tzolis is viewed as a player capable of making a difference at Arsenal, and the Gunners are hopeful of completing the transfer in the coming days once Trossard’s departure has been confirmed.

Although there is still work to be done before an agreement is reached, optimism remains that progress can be made if the necessary conditions are met. The transfer is expected to depend on developments involving Trossard before Arsenal pushes ahead with its plans.

Tzolis has previously had a spell in the EPL, but it came much earlier in his career when he struggled in a poor Norwich City side. A potential return to England would present a very different challenge, with Arsenal offering him the opportunity to compete in a stronger team while continuing his development at the highest level.

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