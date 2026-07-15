Has Arsenal made any contact for Christos Tzolis?

Several reports have linked Arsenal with a move for Christos Tzolis during the current transfer window following his outstanding season with Club Brugge last term.
The attacker enjoyed an excellent campaign, and his impressive goal return has made him difficult for clubs to overlook. Borussia Dortmund is also reported to be showing serious interest in securing his signature.
Arsenal make initial contact
With Leandro Trossard believed to be close to leaving the club this summer, Tzolis appears to be closer than ever to a move to Arsenal. According to Sport Witness, Arsenal has made initial contact with Club Brugge regarding the attacker.
There has been considerable speculation surrounding the proposed transfer, but the clubs involved still need to reach an agreement before any deal can be completed. The report states that at least one contact has already taken place between Arsenal and Club Brugge as discussions continue over the player’s future.
The reported interest from Borussia Dortmund underlines the growing demand for Tzolis after his performances last season. As one of the world’s leading clubs, Dortmund represents an attractive option, yet the attacker is reportedly waiting for the opportunity to join Arsenal instead.
Gunners hopeful of completing the move
At the moment, Tzolis is viewed as a player capable of making a difference at Arsenal, and the Gunners are hopeful of completing the transfer in the coming days once Trossard’s departure has been confirmed.
Although there is still work to be done before an agreement is reached, optimism remains that progress can be made if the necessary conditions are met. The transfer is expected to depend on developments involving Trossard before Arsenal pushes ahead with its plans.
Tzolis has previously had a spell in the EPL, but it came much earlier in his career when he struggled in a poor Norwich City side. A potential return to England would present a very different challenge, with Arsenal offering him the opportunity to compete in a stronger team while continuing his development at the highest level.
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This Tzolis deal is taking for ever to complete. This issue has been on the table even before the World cup started. Why can”t Arsenal complete this deal and move on to other targets…
Because!!!!!
Not a very good replacement for Trossard?
Maybe they are waiting to see other opportunities that might arise in the market. Lots of incredible wingers available. They can have their pick. Most importantly, they shouldn’t miss out on Ayyoub. No matter the cost. Just give him a long contract based on the amount. If his team asks for 100M we can pay and give him a 10yrs deal. That is how long he can play to cover that transfer fee. Arsenal should get creative with that deal and close it. If they need to send him back on loan to close the deal, do so. He is going to be much like Saliba. That is the most important deal of the summer aside replacing the goals we have lost with selling Trossard. Not that we don’t need to sign to retain title, but after this season, considering all the young players coming of age, we might be able to kick on well enough if we sign him, no matter what happens this season. That might be more important than retaining the title and getting hunted for the next 10 years for not signing him. Much like going unbeaten and waiting 22years before winning another title in which period the manager who achieved the feat was disrespected. We can all pretend retaining the title is most important but it is not. Being one of the best team around and always winning something almost every year even if it is not EPL is more important. It is better to prepare for that than focusing efforts on just retaining the title this season. If we don’t win the title but win UCL and FA Cup, it will still be a good season. Don’t over pay for Guimares just to retain the title and give up making the team better long term. You have the Viera and the Diarby type midfielder we have been waiting for, can’t you see it. He still needs to improve to get to their level but he will.
Come on you Gunners! Close that Ayyoub deal.