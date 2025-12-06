Has Arsenal really won the Premier League title already?

Arsenal have been the most consistently strong side in the Premier League this season, which explains why they have retained their position at the top of the table for several months. Mikel Arteta’s team have not faced sustained pressure from rivals for first place, and they have taken full advantage of that situation. The manager views this campaign as a significant opportunity to end the club’s wait for a major trophy, and the season is developing in a way that suggests they could achieve that aim.
Supporters have enjoyed watching the team perform with such regularity, and the Gunners continue to focus on accumulating as many victories as possible. Even when results fall short of expectations, they frequently remain in first place because their closest challengers struggle to capitalise. This has created a dynamic in which Arsenal consistently sets the pace while others fail to match their level.
Keane Backs Arsenal but Arteta Shows Caution
Although the season still has a long way to go, Roy Keane has claimed that the title race is already effectively decided and that Arsenal will certainly be champions. His view reflects the belief held by many who have watched the Gunners maintain a steady rhythm throughout the campaign. However, Arteta does not share that certainty and has urged caution, reminding his squad of the demands of the Premier League schedule.
When asked about Keane’s comments, Arteta responded with a grounded assessment. As cited by the Metro, he said, “I don’t know, we know the reality, we know the reality that we play every three days and the quality of opposition we have and how tough it is to win a football match. We sense it three days before, the week before and that is the reality of the league. Just try to be as good as we can every day and go day by day.”
Focus Remains on Daily Improvement
Arteta’s remarks underline his insistence on discipline and consistent preparation. Rather than engage in title predictions, he continues to emphasise the importance of daily improvement as Arsenal seek to maintain their advantage at the top.
Arteta and the players should not listen to these pundits trying to play mind games to put pressure on us.
Let’s take it game by game. The league is still a long way to go.
Let’s see how the boys will perform this afternoon.
Hopefully we get the 3 points.
SJ,
I’ve said in more than one post on here, not to take either the pundits and opposition fans stupid predictions regarding us already winning the league.
For me the pundits should definitely know better. There’s two reasons they’re saying it in my opinion.
One they’re rattled by the fault of us winning it, and therefore get some kind of comfort from the wild prediction.
And two they know that if we fail again, then those same pundits and opposition fans will declare open season on us.
I agree with you’re mantra, of one game at a time and one competition at a time. A sentence I to have used in other posts.
Fellow Arsenal fans, don’t buy into these wild predictions. Just wait and see what happens, in the event of our boys being successful that’s the time to get the bunting out. And get your place anywhere between the emirates and the Islington Town Hall for the trophy parade. 👍
Whether this will be our year, remains the biggest question in the premier league, but the excitement is certainly palpable among the faithfuls.
And why shouldn’t we all, we have demonstrated impressive consistency in our results and performance.
We have grown and shown tactical maturity under the tulage of the Spaniard, not only tactical astute, but capable of adopting to different challenges.
The team now sports a squad depth never seen before, even fans with their emotional defense up will admit things never looks this good.
Considering we’ve had a full blown injury crisis since the beginning of last season, it’s remarkable what we’re achieving, but this narrative that it’s ours to lose, from the likes of Gary Neville from as early as game 8, with 90 points still to play to for, is completely delusional at best!
We may have the deepest squad, but do these people not realise that City and Liverpool have the better starting XI’s? Especially City, who are up there with 70/80’s Liverpool, and 90’s Utd, as the best English domestic sides we’ve ever seen.
Yes we’ve been brilliant this season so far, but if Villa beat us, which is very possible given their form, our injury list, and we’re on their patch, then they close the gap to 3pts on us. City are only 5pts adrift, and we still have 24 games to play!
A 5pt lead at this stage over a beast like City, with Pep and Haaland, is nothing! Make no mistake, City are the favourites with their quality and experience, and our ever worsening injuries (Mosquera being the latest injured, and guess what, it’s a long term injury as always!).
Our only hope is if City’s defense continues to under perform, and Haaland gets injured.
A win today… ?
Given our injury concerns
Villa ‘s good form of late
Away game to 3rd team….maybe a title contender
….can we win ?
Of course we can but we will need to be at our best……
No
Unfortunately, I don’t have a good feeling about this game against Villa today.
I hope I’m proven wrong.