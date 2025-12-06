Has Arsenal really won the Premier League title already?

Arsenal have been the most consistently strong side in the Premier League this season, which explains why they have retained their position at the top of the table for several months. Mikel Arteta’s team have not faced sustained pressure from rivals for first place, and they have taken full advantage of that situation. The manager views this campaign as a significant opportunity to end the club’s wait for a major trophy, and the season is developing in a way that suggests they could achieve that aim.

Supporters have enjoyed watching the team perform with such regularity, and the Gunners continue to focus on accumulating as many victories as possible. Even when results fall short of expectations, they frequently remain in first place because their closest challengers struggle to capitalise. This has created a dynamic in which Arsenal consistently sets the pace while others fail to match their level.

Keane Backs Arsenal but Arteta Shows Caution

Although the season still has a long way to go, Roy Keane has claimed that the title race is already effectively decided and that Arsenal will certainly be champions. His view reflects the belief held by many who have watched the Gunners maintain a steady rhythm throughout the campaign. However, Arteta does not share that certainty and has urged caution, reminding his squad of the demands of the Premier League schedule.

When asked about Keane’s comments, Arteta responded with a grounded assessment. As cited by the Metro, he said, “I don’t know, we know the reality, we know the reality that we play every three days and the quality of opposition we have and how tough it is to win a football match. We sense it three days before, the week before and that is the reality of the league. Just try to be as good as we can every day and go day by day.”

Focus Remains on Daily Improvement

Arteta’s remarks underline his insistence on discipline and consistent preparation. Rather than engage in title predictions, he continues to emphasise the importance of daily improvement as Arsenal seek to maintain their advantage at the top.