Has Arsenal responded well to Liverpool and Manchester City’s summer?

Arsenal were the last of the top three Premier League clubs to become active in the transfer market during the current window.
Manchester City, having committed to the Club World Cup, moved swiftly to strengthen their squad in preparation. The reigning champions acted decisively, signing top players to reinforce areas impacted by departures. They have replaced several outgoing players and even attempted to bring in multiple options to account for the absence of Kevin de Bruyne. Their response has reflected a clear intent to return to form following a season without silverware.
Swift Moves from Rivals
Liverpool also acted promptly after winning the league title. The Merseyside club secured high-profile signings, including Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong, in an effort to maintain their momentum and further solidify their squad depth.
During this period, however, Arsenal supporters were left waiting for their club to make its mark in the transfer market. While speculation had been building for weeks, particularly around a potential deal for Martin Zubimendi, no official confirmation was provided regarding the midfielder’s arrival. Despite reports suggesting an agreement had been in place, the club remained silent, causing some concern among the fanbase.
Arsenal’s Response Arrives
Eventually, Arsenal broke the silence with the announcement of at least three new signings, each intended to address specific needs within the team, including the signing of Zubimendi. These additions marked a significant shift in approach, suggesting that the club had been working behind the scenes to finalise the right deals rather than rushing into early signings.
The Gunners are also close to securing further reinforcements, with deals for Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres nearing completion. The activity points to a more targeted and strategic effort to enhance squad quality ahead of the new season.
Andrea Berta now appears to be playing a more visible role, and his involvement comes at an important time. His experience and expertise may prove vital as Arsenal aim to remain competitive at the highest level in domestic and European competitions.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Eze next please Berta.
Liverpool are going full blast for Hugo Ekitike. Somehow that sounds more comforting to me. The thought of Alexander Isak lining up with Mohammed Salah in that Liverpool attack was alarming, to say the least.
If and when we get Gyokeres and Eze in, then I would say we are ready for the ‘war’.
I share those same sentiments regarding Ekitike/Isak, the Swede going up alongside Salah and now Wirtz would not only be crazy but I’d be gutted too. Felt like Isak would’ve been a perfect fit for us but I feel he still holds a slight grudge for when we opted against signing him – never understood that.
Hopefully Gyokeres will be amazing for us, and who knows, maybe we can partner him with his compatriot and our Real Socidad lads next summer… 🤞🏽
Eiktike is Liverpool made, idk. Can see that being a fantastic signing for them, and no fitness issues for him yet either if I can recall
With Viktor and Eze we are likely to win premier League.
enough of second place..take it to another gear…EPL❤️🤍
I think we’ve done great so far, and should the next 2-4 expected signings happen, then each one will be a huge push forward. It did feel like out of Liverpool, Man City and ourselves we were sort of the ‘ugly ducking’. We don’t offer their silly wages, we tailed off again last season, and our recent trophy history is comparatively poor. However, smart players are looking at us and can tell somethings cooking in the long-term, it’s an exciting project and hopefully this is the final phase… Yeah it’s been a bumpy road at times but I’d say the transfer business conducted this summer should make us formidable, and entertaining, challengers.
But they haven’t confirmed VG and eze, for without them in the park our window is shit
Have to see how the window ends. At the moment Liverpool have got two great fullbacks and a top player in Wirtz, and we have some decent depth signings and Zubimendi. City basically did their business in Jan. Cherki a great buy though. On paper, Liverpool have the best signings right now