Has Arsenal responded well to Liverpool and Manchester City’s summer?

Arsenal were the last of the top three Premier League clubs to become active in the transfer market during the current window.

Manchester City, having committed to the Club World Cup, moved swiftly to strengthen their squad in preparation. The reigning champions acted decisively, signing top players to reinforce areas impacted by departures. They have replaced several outgoing players and even attempted to bring in multiple options to account for the absence of Kevin de Bruyne. Their response has reflected a clear intent to return to form following a season without silverware.

Swift Moves from Rivals

Liverpool also acted promptly after winning the league title. The Merseyside club secured high-profile signings, including Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong, in an effort to maintain their momentum and further solidify their squad depth.

During this period, however, Arsenal supporters were left waiting for their club to make its mark in the transfer market. While speculation had been building for weeks, particularly around a potential deal for Martin Zubimendi, no official confirmation was provided regarding the midfielder’s arrival. Despite reports suggesting an agreement had been in place, the club remained silent, causing some concern among the fanbase.

Arsenal’s Response Arrives

Eventually, Arsenal broke the silence with the announcement of at least three new signings, each intended to address specific needs within the team, including the signing of Zubimendi. These additions marked a significant shift in approach, suggesting that the club had been working behind the scenes to finalise the right deals rather than rushing into early signings.

The Gunners are also close to securing further reinforcements, with deals for Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres nearing completion. The activity points to a more targeted and strategic effort to enhance squad quality ahead of the new season.

Andrea Berta now appears to be playing a more visible role, and his involvement comes at an important time. His experience and expertise may prove vital as Arsenal aim to remain competitive at the highest level in domestic and European competitions.

