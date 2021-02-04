Has Arsenal’s 72m man finally got his act together?

Although Arsenal lost to Wolves on Tuesday, us Gooners were finally treated to an excellent bit of footwork from Nicholas Pepe, and a sublime finish to cap it off.
Since his arrival 18 months ago, Pepe has only shown small glimpses of the form he had in Ligue 1 with Lille, and he certainly showed supreme confidence in scoring against Wolves, as Rio Ferdinand said on BTSport (as quoted by the Metro : “Pepe has got his swagger back.
“We have mentioned the press being so successful for this Arsenal team coming into this game.
“Here they saw it, they smelt it and they went in and win the ball, Pepe himself wins it first and then it’s about him from here.
“He puts it through [Nelson] Semedo’s legs, a bit of luck and a bit of trickery, shuffles his way through and this finish is just sublime. What a finish off his right foot.
“He’s starting to show glimpses of why they invested so heavily in him.”
Pepe has been in and out of the first team and has only made the starting XI just 7 times in this campaign, and he obviously didn’t impress Arteta enough to let him keep his place, in fact I would say right now that he was basically a backup to Bukayo Saka.
But I am sure that Arteta will not want the youngster to burn out as he has become such an influential figure already, and having Saka as competition for his spot may be part of the reason why Pepe has upped his game lately.
Having a rejuvenated Pepe around to show his magic now and again will be warmly welcomed, especially when you consider the fee we paid for him, and Arteta made it clear that he will carrying on playing if he keeps his form up. “Even when we made decisions not to play him, he kept working hard,” the boss said on Arsenal.com. “He has improved in a lot of areas and has been much more consistent for 90 minutes.
“He’s a threat at the moment because he’s been scoring goals, he’s been assisting players, he’s been a real threat. He needs to continue doing that.
“At the end of the day, we have to play the players who are in the best form and everybody has to earn the right to play and participate in the games. That’s what everybody’s doing, pushing each other to raise the level.”
Now if only we can Pepe, Saka, Lacazette, Aubz and Martinelli all fit and in-form, we could have a top class forward line for every single game, even when rotation is needed.
Could Pepe have finally got his mojo back?
He has played well recently and i very much hope he carries this on for the rest of the season but lets not get ahead of ourselves, we have seen how inconsistent he can be so lets just wait and see how he gets on for the rest of the season
He’s shown flashes of what he can do before but I think he’s starting to add a bit of consistency to his game which I applaud him for. It takes ambition and passion to get oneself up from the dunghill and start fighting for a place in the starting lineup. I’ve slated him in the past but credit where it’s due. Hopefully Hopefully he keeps improving on this run of form. He’s a better shooter of the ball than Auba or Laca, Auba just edges him in positioning and being a natural poacher(tap ins and what nots). I guess nobody wants to remain on the bench anymore save maybe willian although willian had his second best performance, after Fullham, in an arsenal shirt when he came on for martinelli against Southampton. I guess the team is starting to really improve as a whole and it’s getting contagious. From xhaka, to Luiz to pepe etc players we complained about are playing better consistently. Some thing’s cooking at the Emirates.
He’s been played in the right position…..took long enough! The majority of fans were calling for him to get a go at LW for months already, not sure why it took so long to try it out.
No surprise his performances have picked up since the switch.
Pepe has been playing much better out on the left so auba has to play more central
Let’s have this discussion at the end of the month. The last few games proved he has the ability it, the next half dozen or so will prove whether he can bring it consistently.
He’s doing well right now. Warranted a starting place vs. Villa.
LAst year he scored 8 goals in 42 appearances. This year he’s got 7 in 26. Just keep on grinding those goals and assists.
I would say 10-15 goal return for a winger is decent.
It’s obvious we overpaid but its hardly Pepe’s fault.
25 league goals a season would justify his transfer fee and salary.
Last season 31 PL games 5 goals.
This season 15 PL games 4 goals.
So he needs anothet 17 PL goals this season and then average 33 goals a season till his contract runs out in 2024 to fully justify his fee and salary.
.
I’ve always believed in pepe and have always said that arteta made a mistake by not allowing him get better by playing willian instead of pepe, he did very well in the europa games so at that time I thought he would be given the chance to do same in the epl but he was weakened by arteta’s comment, though it’s just my thought ( when he makes a mistake he is relegated to europa#arteta#) and I asked what happens to Willian who was the reason behind pepe being benched but I’m happy everything is turning out good, up arsenal.