Has Arsenal’s depth prevented them from having a poor season?

A few weeks ago, Arsenal were flying, and their performances drew widespread praise, though few were surprised given the strength of their squad. Mikel Arteta has constructed one of the most balanced and competitive teams in the Premier League, and his side continued to make steady progress through the early part of the season.

The manager was supported by a summer transfer window that added high-quality players, even in positions where the club already had capable options. This investment was designed to ensure that Arsenal would not run short of resources in the event of injuries, and for a period, the strategy worked remarkably well. The depth of the squad allowed them to maintain performance levels, and rivals could not help but envy the resilience and quality of the Gunners during this period.

Squad Depth Put to the Test

However, recent developments have tested Arsenal’s depth more severely than anticipated. Injuries have begun to erode the defensive line, and the team is now perilously close to having to call upon midfielders to fill gaps in key matches. While the spate of absences is unfortunate, it has highlighted both the challenges of a demanding season and the value of having a well-stocked squad.

The loss of players such as Gabriel and Mosquera would have created a much more serious problem if the club lacked alternatives. Instead, Arsenal have been able to absorb the impact of these injuries more effectively, demonstrating the importance of thoughtful squad planning.

The Value of Depth

Although injuries remain a concern, the depth built by Arteta and the club has provided a crucial buffer. Without it, recent setbacks could have resulted in significant struggles for the team. While Arsenal continue to contend with absences, the squad is better positioned to navigate these challenges and maintain competitiveness across the league. Depth has not only protected the Gunners from immediate difficulties but also ensured that they can continue to compete at a high level despite setbacks.