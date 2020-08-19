Has Arsenal’s dithering cost us yet another top signing?

Did anyone else worry when Coutinho scored twice in the Champions League quarter final on Friday night? Here was a player, after being told he’s not good enough for the Nou Camp, contributing to his own employers most humiliating European result in their history.
It logically led to the sacking of their manager and it’s expected in the next few days their former European Cup winner Ronald Koeman will return to the setting where he also won La Liga 4 times. Someone who’s been educated by the Dutch principles of playing the game the ‘right way’, it’s understandable that he would be a fan of how Coutinho plays. If, like most new bosses, he intends to give everyone a fresh chance to impress, our hopes of a loan deal look unlikely.
It would currently be hard to look the midfielder in the eye and say he can’t get an opportunity in the current Barca midfield, especially if the Brazilian completes a Domestic Treble.
So far this season he’s scored 11 goals and assisted 9. Someone who contributes 20 goals who didn’t cost you a transfer fee. It’s his wages, not his ability, that is the reason Bayern Munich won’t make his stay permanent.
With it uncertain when match day revenue is returning, very few are in a position to allow Barca to cash in, so the other option is to try one more time to build the midfield around him.
While he has to take responsibility for his move to Spain not working out, he’s never had an arm around his shoulder like he did at Liverpool.
Senior figures at the Nou Camp have realised that their problems are bigger than who’s in the dugout and they might be forced to rip things up and start again.
It means that Coutinho, for the first time, could play in Cataluña with far less politics going on, with even the likes of Messi and Pique losing some power.
It’s never been confirmed but it’s believed Messi had a major influence on who played and what formation. Not as in literally picking the team but making it clear to a President if he disagreed with tactics or style of play. That President would be aware the Argentine impacted elections as fans tended to agree with their best ever player.
That would mean a manager obliged to play Messi with his best friend Suarez and Coutinho on the left because there were fear to break up an old midfield. Anyone who dared go against that would have a Messi (whose effort can’t be questioned) making it apparent he’s not happy.
Koeman though has a strong personality, and if he wants to try Coutinho in a number 10 at the expense of Suarez, even Messi might fail to argue after an 8-2 thrashing.
Meanwhile over in London Raul Sanllehi has left Arsenal. Given he used to work at Barcelona, it was believed Raul was using his contacts to get a deal for Coutinho done.
Some believed the Brazilian was at our training ground last week. Yet a week is a long time in this sport. Suddenly Barca are having a clear out, opening up a place in their first XI while the man he was negotiating with at the Emirates is gone.
If Arsenal had made a 9 million offer 2 weeks ago, the answer would have been yes. Now all parties are confused. It could be another example of how our indecisiveness has cost us a chance to improve. We are not in a position where we can do what the Manchester clubs can do, so to attract top players we have to think outside the box.
Coutinho would be perfect at a time where we have zero creativity. If he flops, it’s cost you peanuts. If he’s amazing, it’s a bargain. Yet why do are fear this isn’t going to happen. I have seen it all before.
Arsenal FC …… scared to next the next step as usual…
Dan Smith
I prefer Aouar, he’s a young player with and can play anywhere in the midfield, has pace, can take his man on, and his wages won’t be high, we can’t afford to pay for his high wages and he flops
I don’t really support the rumor of loan deal for countinho, I’ll rather we buy cebalos from Madrid and push him up to play behind strikers, however, no one knows how MA want to use willian, we don’t need another loan but a true rebuilding, a Partey and cb will be a good summer with a CAM as icing on the cake.
Moreso, we cant pay Ozil throughout next season for doing nothing, we need to play in took, probably on the fringe, since we are stucked with him. So, a big name CAM may be far too much to ask considering Ozil presence/wage in the team
Coutinho cant materialise at the moment because of salary reasons. The board wants Coutinho but Arteta’s choice is Aouar that is why Aouar is always being linked. They want a player for the 10/8 role.
As I a said weeks ago and media are now playing catch up Arsenal have agreed a deal for Gabriel Malghaes weeks ago. He already chose us ahead of Napoli and Utd but Napoli are trying hard by trying to beat our offer for him. A lot of fake prices are also making rounds too so dont pay attention as weeks ago there journalists and the like were asked to stop the leaks so that the deal isnt affected. Youi will be seeing a lot of different prices from the English journalists.
I repeat again Thomas Partey deal was never dead. The player is 100% committed to joining Arsenal. Hope you also dont forget about Aubameyang’s new contract which has already been agreed and will be signed soon. He will stay with Arsenal.
As Hydrogen has pointed out it is Aouar who Arsenal ate actually after.Edu having discussions with his team last wk with a bid forthcoming.He is seen as the better,more cost effective long term bet.We we’re looking At coutinho as plan B back up .The idea was Rauls with his Barca bandit connections.Basically him & agents trousering more wasted money from us.Hence the reason he was shown the door……
The thing is,Goal’s Arsenal Correspondent Charles Watts at some point mentioned that Arsenal are not looking at Coutinho are a priority.It was Barca pushing him to Arsenal.Watts is someone who is very accurate when it comes to news out of arsenal.So i dont think MA will loose sleep over it if we fail to get Coutinho.Partey,Gabi and Ceballos and our shopping window is done
You obviously think highly of Coutinho Dan, but rightly or wrongly, the hierarchy at Barca and Munich were not impressed enough to make him a first team pick.Having just signed Willian, who can play as a conventional winger or as a number ten, why would we be interested in paying a substantial loan “fee” of circa 10m for the use of a player for one season when he is arguably no better than Willian, who I may add has considerably more international caps for Brazil than his compatriot.Most rational Arsenal fans would agree that we urgently need a top quality DM with physical presence and a high energy B to B midfielder to bring some steel to our midfield. Chances are that the new Barca Manager will be obliged to give Coutinho a chance to cement a position in the team, given his huge transfer fee and salary, and I for one will not lose any sleep over our “dithering” on this occasion.
With the albatross of Ozil’s salary hanging round Arsenal’s neck, plus a big increase for Aubameyang, at a time when the Club’s income, so heavily dependent on match day revenue, then it is absolutely clear that Coutinho’s massive salary is a luxury we cannot afford, nor, given his age and recent form, really want. Let’s think younger, more affordable talent.
Exactly that.
No matter how exciting our attack would look with Coutinho, we already reinforced the position somewhat and never would have been able to afford both Coutinho AND Özil staying anyway.
Since Mesut isn’t going anywhere (unless a huge late surprise), the rumour was a non-starter.
If Arsenal manage to get Aubangthemin,Partey,Gabriel & Aouar over the line were 😆 what a window that would be & flogging the likes of Gwen Dozy,Torreira,Laca,sokratis,Holding,chambers,Elneny ( ozil – would have to be carried out on a stretcher,etc would be the icing on the cake…
Sorry .left out willy boy🤭 & for me.keep AMN.a potential great utility player.what a window this could be….
Since Coutinho would never have been able to move anywhere until the Champions League was over and Bayern’s season had ended, any woulda shoulda coulda discussion is immaterial as, unlike with Timo Werner, Munich had decided to keep him until the end of the competition and Barcelona would only have been able to agree any deal until his Bayern stay would have ended, regardless of the money offered.
Sure, it’d have been great to have him on loan but since we already signed Willian to play in that position alongside Arteta wanting to integrate Smith-Rowe as a 10 next season, this loan is WAY down the list of priorities for Arsenal after: signing a CB, signing a DM and, crucially, to start selling the unwanted players so we can fund the Auba contract and the CB/DM reinforcements.
Adding Coutinho only would only ever have been a luxury cherry on top AFTER these vital moves would have been secured in any case.
Coutinho is, in my opinion a high risk player. He is kind of a signing who can work or can’t. Granted he was good at Liverpool, but that Barca stint has hampered his confidence. Earlier he could influence games by himself, now we mostly see him perform in games which are already put to bed. I don’t think we need to prioritise a loan for a player who has not sufficiently impressed both Bayern and Barca hierarchies and there are better and less risky options.