Has Arteta already decided to cash in on Arsenal-loanee starlet?

Balogun: Staying or Leaving? It seems he's on his way out by Daniel O

The Manchester City loss seems to have opened Arteta’s eyes. The Spaniard has decided to be ruthless with his decisions. At this point, you are wondering, Ruthless! How?

Well, as per reports, Arteta has finally made some key decisions about players whose futures were uncertain. Of these decisions, Folarin Balogun’s future seems to have been decided. Caught Offside claim the in-form Arsenal striker is up for sale in the summer. The decision not to keep Balogun will shock many. While on loan at Stade de Reims, the Gunner has been on another level. In 31 games, he has managed 18 goals and two assists.

Looking at his numbers, many would have thought he ought to be on the 2023–24 Arsenal team. But it seems Arteta has thought it wise to sanction his sale. Arsenal could get a boost in their summer transfer kitty from his sale. On the other hand, Balogun could go to a place with guaranteed game time rather than warm the benches at Arsenal.

Did anyone expect Balogun to be a starter at Arsenal next season? I doubt many did. However, with his potential departure, Arsenal should make sure they get a capable replacement. They ought to go out there and sign that physical striker they’ve been crying about.

Arsenal’s strike force needs a massive upgrade in the summer. Jesus’ poor form in recent games has left many questions about his reliability. Next season, there’s no taking chances, and Arteta needs to show he is ready to be ruthless by getting a Jesus upgrade, as widely anticipated.

