Thierry Henry has claimed that William Saliba didn’t get a fair shot at a role at Arsenal previously, but is he right to complain?
The defender has spent this season out on loan with Marseille where he has played a key role in their side throughout the campaign, and his performances have seen him earn his first call-up to the France international side.
Despite being under contract with Arsenal since 2019, he is still yet to be given his senior debut for the club, and Henry isn’t particularly pleased with his fellow countryman’s treatment so far.
“They didn’t even let him make a mistake,” TH14 told Amazon Prime (via Goal.com). “He left before an error.
“He didn’t even have the chance to compete for his place. What he is doing here is extraordinary. He was rewarded with a selection for the France team.
“Now he belongs to Arsenal, I don’t know where he will end up. We have seen that it was a little difficult for him to express himself on the subject.
“What I know is that he could have been in the Arsenal group. I am not Mikel Arteta, but I found it difficult for him. Anyway, he responded well and that’s the most important thing.”
While you could argue that Saliba could well have improved our squad, Mikel Arteta has steered our side to overachieve as things stand, even if we was to still miss out on the Champions League, while Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes has been instrumental to our progress this term.
Saliba would no doubt have struggled to battle with the duo for minutes this season, and he has fully profited from the time away this season, and that sort of experience shouldn’t be discounted at all.
It seems to me as though everything all round has gone extremely well, while the manager has been able to work with a reduced playing squad in recent months with only the PL to contend with since January, and should we return to the Champions League next season, there could well be enough minutes to go around of the aforementioned trio.
Will Arteta have to be judged on his decisions on Saliba next season? Or does anyone believe that Saliba could have played the role of White this term instead of having invested in his signing?
Many of you don’t even get the point surrounding this lad.
The issue is not about going on loan, but not given a single chance to even make an official debut.
He’s not a kid you bought for thousands of pounds, this lad cost closely to 30m and he can’t even make a debut in a team allegedly full of deadwood. That’s the issue, going on loan isn’t even a problem, but you already made your decision about him before you even allow him to make error.
I must say, nobody witness him in the training and only the manager saw him train, but you can’t tell me he was bad in training than every player that has had their debut..
His situation is very similar to ode if you remove the parenting part which is a big factor but if I could remember he had his debut with real Madrid.
What I don’t understand about Madrid is, they sold ode and went on to get a similar young star with almost same amount fees.
Interesting question about playing and not needing to purchase White.
Honestly we’ll never know because he never got a chance, 2 preseason games doesn’t show much of anything.
Even Arteta said he made a mistake not registering Saliba for Europa squad and early stages.
Perhaps that 50 million would have better been spent elsewhere.
We’ll see this upcoming year how it plays out.
👍some of us said this from the very start. Was White worth sacrificing Saliba and pay 50 mil for? No not in my book and yes the money could have been spent elsewhere.
Watched him over this season and he is at his age way above white ,complete shit show if we lose him .
Obviously Arteta only wants players he as signed which at this moment in time is another notch on his inexperience as a manager.
Its so so much more than the article is trying to say. Its just mismanagement and Saliba isn’t happy with Arsenal. The article is trying to paint a picture that isnt there, Henry knows there was problems with his treatment.
The club obviously saw enough in the months that he played for the U23s to decide that he wasn’t ready for the PL. While he’s doing well this season, the league in France is nowhere near the standard of the PL, Marseille got hammered at home the other night by mid table Lyon 3-0. Also his performances in the EL were nothing to write home about, meaning they dropped down to the Conference League and are in the Semi Finals. He’s got another 2 years left on his contract, get him to sign an extension or sell him.
This must rank as one of the strangest decisions our club has ever made.
Purchasing a player being chased by numerous clubs, with the player himself saying that it was his choice to sign for the club, seemed like a marriage made in heaven.
Then UE was sacked and MA arrived and decided to send him out on loan.
Part of the reasoning was a very personal incident and I believe our club showed passion and integrity.
In fact, both WS and MA publically acknowledged the decision was mutual and agreed by both parties.
It was what followed that completely bemused me – signing White for £50,000,000 plus, purchasing Pablo Mari and not registering WS as an Arsenal player, defied all logic.
Henry is absolutely correct and, if I was WS, I would seriously question whether playing for Arsenal, under MA, would be a step in the right direction.