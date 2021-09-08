Has Arteta bitten off a bit more than he can chew?

Arsenal have had their worst start to the season in 50 years, and although we all know about the injuries and Covid infections that have plagued the club in the last month, there have been whispers that there are other problems in the dressing room and at management level.
Although both Vinai Venkatesham and Edu have made long missives in support of Arteta’s long term rebuilding project, the fact remains that the Gunners are still botttom of the table with zero points. According to David Ornstein (as reported by Football.London), the fact that Arteta himself pushed to be jointly responsible for incoming signings and calling himself “manager” may have been a little too much for a novice to handle.
“Mikel Arteta’s promotion to manager was something that I think Arteta himself was in favour of. Clearly, there’s been huge conversation about this. A lot of people at, around, outside Arsenal close to the club feel this was a big mistake,” Ornstein said.
“Even if it was going to happen, you still needed a really respected, powerful operator. Whether it be Sanhelli or somebody else, who can provide the shield for both the technical director and the head coach/manager.
“Who can be the figurehead of that operation, who can front up to the executives, who can front up the media, who can work the corridors of power, who can deal with everything, football, and non-football, that allows the head coach/manager to just focus on their role.”
It was always the criticism aimed at Arsene Wenger that he had too much control of every part of the business at Arsenal, and it seems that Arteta is trying to copy Le Prof’s style without any long term experience of the job.
Could a part of the disruption of our first three games before the window closed been caused by Arteta being immersed in our transfer dealings rather than concentrating solely on training?
Darren N
“Could a part of the disruption of our first three games before the window closed been caused by Arteta being immersed in our transfer dealings rather than concentrating solely on training?”
We all know despite the fact the performances were horrible, he had nearly the full spine of the squad missing.
Perhaps, that’s why Wenger insists Arsenal are in good shape, and we only need to wait to see what the full squad performance would be like.
Also I don’t buy this crap the club is trying to sell through Ornstein this time around.
Unai Emery was the coach and had to focus only on training the team and managing his players and look how that turned out.
He couldn’t get the players he wanted and we had that con man Raul wasting money and making shady deals to bring in players the coach didn’t ask for.
Truth is the club is rotten to the full core.
Only reasonable change would be from the owner, changing the owner and weeding out every fragile mental personnel at the club. Basically getting rid of personnel’s that’ll be considered weak just like Pep did City when he came, just like Klopp did Liverpool.
Only difference is between Klopp had intelligent people who got rid of those deadwoods for reasonable transfer fees.
Over there at Arsenal, everything is a struggle. It even requires a war to get rid of certain players.
The manager has his shortcomings, so does Edu, Vinai and the rest of the board.
IMHO they all bit more than they can chew
I agree with you
And the signing has shown the players bought were the exact thing we needed not for fan fair or show off.
Time will tell if the players prove the manager right or wrong.
I don’t buy the idea of headcoach
I guess after winning the FA Cup, the decision makers at Arsenal allowed there emotions to cloud their judgement
I have no problems losing to Chelsea and Man city. But the Brendforth loss was simply unacceptable.
Yes he actually bit more than he can chew.
Wait until Arteta signs his own CF. Remember that experienced top managers like Ancelotti and Mourinho were worse than Arteta
@ GAI, in all fairness, the owners have supported Arteta as far as spending is concerned.
Aubameyang, Lacazette, Balogun and Martinelli are top quality strikers.
Mancity and Liverpool dont have that target man upfront.
There is no excuse for Arteta. He is NAIVE and ARROGANT as well.
Arteta simply does not know how to get the best out of this squad.
Completely out of his depth ,he should have worked his way up not been given it to him on a plate ,which we are now suffering for .
He’s only here so the club can save face from all the mistakes that have been made ,I would understand keeping him on if there was improvement and a style of play we can get behind ,but this tactical genius as one way of playing and it ain’t pretty or affective
It’s horrible to see where this club as landed and he is not helping .
As soon as we get rid the better .
Arsenal had two central defenders on loan. Before splurging on White,he shd have considered recalling one .
When you are in a problem,you try to get the solution from within the club.
From what I have read,they put in quality displays.Maybe MA knows better.
This weekend will let us know his judgement
There is no argument that Arteta bit off more than he can chew. Why the owners chose a complete novice to blow the budget on is beyond belief but only goes to show the shower of shite that is carrying this club to the depths of hell. Our team/club is in the wrong hands, we are a bloody laughing stock and like a freak show in the Premier league circus.
Deadful man management skills
Continuous and inconsistent change of team tactics,shape and personel
Inability to communicate team tactics clearly
Lacking the humility to take the blame for his mistakes and failure to learn from those mistakes…instead blaming and ostracising others
Surrounding himself with a coaching team who are not fit for purpose
Getting embroiled in power struggles within Club hierarchy.
Inability to motivate his players to actually be the sum of their parts.
Failure to build upon a good start in a team that was effectively starting again from a fairly low level.
Each of these Arteta failures demonstrate that Arteta is not capable of moving what is essentially a fairly talented group of players to a level which would mean that Arsenal are at least consistently competitive once again.
He needs to be removed ASAP as the subsequent improvement will only be a temporary one due initially to better player availability.