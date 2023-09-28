Has Arteta blatantly not told the truth about the Aaron Ramsdale situation?

Aaron Ramsdale didn’t need a world class save in the Carabao Cup to prove he’s good enough to play for Arsenal, but that was the point of loaning David Raya, wasn’t it?

Apparently, the competition will bring out the best in both and therefore the team benefits.

That’s what our manager claimed.

Zero Number One, just two quality options in every position, who starts in goal judged game by game?

So, by that logic Ramsdale should start at the weekend after a clean sheet compared to Raya’s mistake on Sunday in the build up to Spurs’ first goal?

I’m yet to see Raya in three matches do anything special with his feet that wasn’t happening before.

Oh wait, doesn’t their boss have plans to sub the two for tactical reasons?

Were there not occasions last season where he claimed that was a temptation?

As we searched for a winner in the NLD was any Gooner shocked that no switch occurred?

Anyone else confident that no such sub will ever happen?

We are just meant to smile and nod our heads and pretend we believe the narrative being told.

Yet if someone constantly says things that are not true …. if their words are full of contradictions …. what does that make them?

Mikel Arteta was at it again yesterday in his post-match press conference, knowing he would be quizzed on the goalie situation, a messy scenario that he has created.

He claims he is the last person who should be asked an opinion on Ramsdale, given he was the man who brought the 25-year-old when so many questioned the signing. In the same breath he says he ‘loves’ and ‘is happy’ with how Ramsdale has been playing.

Yet that makes no sense.

If you are content with Ramsdale’s body of work why the need to drop him?

That’s what he’s done, he’s dropped him, and it’s an insult to our intelligence to pretend otherwise.

No, you’re not altering keepers depending on opposition’s tactics and no you’re not changing them in the middle of a game.

It’s patronising to think anyone believes you and again if someone is not telling the truth …. what does that make them?

The fact you authorised the club spending 30 million on a role you know a player doesn’t hit peak form till 30 plus, the idea that you agreed on the player getting a new contract as recently as May, just to now give up on him, that’s not good.

On and off the pitch Ramsdale couldn’t have done more to respond to his demotion with professionalism.

Some have questioned the sincerity of his golf clap celebrations to Raya’s save last weekend because he must have known the cameras were watching, but, in many ways, he could be seen as wrong no matter his reaction?

Ramsdale can’t do any more then what he did at Brentford.

Yet I don’t believe it will make any difference, as history shows that once Arteta feels you don’t suit his ethos, he will wash his hands of you.

There are several examples of players who have worked with him who have said he’s not the type who feels the need to put his arm round your shoulder and explain his thought process.

Which again undermines his public line that he ‘loves’ his players.

Ask Bernd Leno if any sensitivity was given once Arteta decides you don’t meet his principles?

To this day the German maintains he doesn’t ‘understand the excuses’ given for why he wasn’t allowed to fight for his place.

When he stressed that was his preference he was told by coaching staff, ‘we need to change players and have positive energy.’

“When I wanted to fight for my place, the goalkeeper coach said, ‘You have to leave the club,’” he stated.

“When he said it wasn’t about performance, I knew straight away I had to leave. I don’t know if they didn’t want two strong ’keepers. I had one year left on my contract. So it was the last time to make money off me.”

Leno is another individual who doesn’t believe the keepers will be subbed.

He adds, “I would feel very strange and very surprised if I would see the No 17 was coming off in minute 75. Everyone in the stadium would be surprised.”

So again, if you’re not telling the truth, what are you?

