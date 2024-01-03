Has Arteta decided to give up on Jakub Kiwior and offload him in January?

Is Kiwior’s time at the Emirates running out? Unfortunately, this could be the case.

Arsenal have a limited number of defenders so Mikel Arteta can now rely only on Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksander Zinchenko, and Jakub Kiwior. With injuries to Jurrien Timber, possibly Zinchenko, and Takehiro Tomiyasu (who will also be away for Asian games until mid-February anyway), Arsenal’s defence is vulnerable. Still, Mikel Arteta is believed to be willing to let Kiwior leave, and his poor performance against Fulham before being substituted at halftime doesn’t justify why he shouldn’t be sold if a good bid is offered for his services.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal’s attitude towards the Polish international has shifted. Not long ago, it was claimed that Kiwior would not be allowed to go, despite the fact that practically every Serie A club was interested in him, but that has since changed. Arsenal are now willing to sell the ex-Spezia player in exchange for Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio.

Inacio is one of the best defenders in Portugal. His brilliance has not gone unrecognised. Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool have all been linked with his swoop, but Arsenal reportedly want to boost their transfer fund with Kiwior’s sale and push to acquire him by activating his £51 million release clause.

A defensive partnership between Saliba and Inacio could be perfect, believe me.

Darren N

