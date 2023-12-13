Has Arteta dropped a hint about the January window in Arsenal’s game at PSV?

Mikel Arteta hinted after the Champions League game against PSV that he may move for a central midfielder rather than a defender, with Fulham’s Jao Palhinha and Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz being linked.
It now appears that Arsenal might benefit from a defensive addition during the winter transfer window. And, while Mikel Arteta needs to be ready with cover if we revisit last season’s defensive issues with Saliba. He said that he is devising a strategy to ensure he has defensive options even without signing another defender in case another injury occurs in our defense.
Of course, the Gooners do not want their central defenders to be injured. However, we know that Jakub Kiwior can fill in for Gabriel in case of injury. And, with Timber and Tomiyasu out, Mikel now sees Declan Rice as a defensive option if William Saliba is injured. Rice came on as a substitute and played as a central defender against PSV.
According to the Arsenal manager, he made that decision to see if his midfield engine could also thrive at central defense, which he may have done best based on his admission of making that tactical shift.
The Arsenal boss said, as per Football London, “We are very short at the back, and I really wanted to try, if something happens, how we’re going to resolve that situation. I thought he was really good.
“He has played there before. We have to try as if we have an emergency, we have to understand and to be sure that we can fill that gap in the right way. He has a lot of composure on the ball; he wins a lot of duels for a player of his size, and he has done it in the past.
“He is a good option.”
After Rice has shown his ability to cover any defensive position, I’m sure Mikel Arteta believes Rice can play central defense and will feel confident that while Tomiyasu and Timber recuperate, he has his defense covered.
But now will he attempt to sign another central midfielder in January, or try for another defender so Rice can carry on in his optimum position in midfield?
Daniel O
The question was never if Arsenal needs to delve back into the transfer market, but when and what are the needs.
Top of the list got to be a defensive midfielder and a striker, Yesterday games shows how urgent the needs are in a game that was only of academic intrest we could not find adequate replacements
Pav had some good players. Tillman looked very good!
*psv
Palhinha would be nice. And I would also look at the striker Boja from Chelsea if available ? Strong & resourceful.
Between now and the summer we need a Striker, Midfielder & RCB, Jesus can play on the wings also which covers Saka & Martinelli with Trossard there also.
Next is replacement for Partey, can’t rely on him anymore and maybe A Jan sale is needed for all parties. Be hard to get a proper out and out ball playing CDM.
A back up RCB is needed but maybe not just yet as Rice can slot in for Saliba as can White but injuries to Timber & esp Tomi isn’t good at this point in the season.
I dont think he hinted at anything. I haven’t a clue what the reasoning behind Rice at CB was. It was a baffling night, of baffling decisions.
Sign a new top rated central defensive midfielder in the next winter window? But Partey (injured) and Jorginho (fit) are still ar the club. And Rise can play in the Cdm position regularly very well.
So, I can understand Arteta’s plan in converting Declab 1ice to a centre-back because of should any of the team CBs suffer an injury. So as to avoid last seaspb’s failing that saw one of the Cbs position poorly manned when Saliba was sidelined with back injury.
But for adequate options having and to cover for. Who among the duo of Douglas Luiz and Jao Palimha would Arteta wants Arsenal to sign for his team next January window? I think only God can say which of the 2 who Aesena will succeed to sign. If any of the 2 happens to be their pursuant