Has Arteta dropped a hint about the January window in Arsenal’s game at PSV?

Mikel Arteta hinted after the Champions League game against PSV that he may move for a central midfielder rather than a defender, with Fulham’s Jao Palhinha and Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz being linked.

It now appears that Arsenal might benefit from a defensive addition during the winter transfer window. And, while Mikel Arteta needs to be ready with cover if we revisit last season’s defensive issues with Saliba. He said that he is devising a strategy to ensure he has defensive options even without signing another defender in case another injury occurs in our defense.

Of course, the Gooners do not want their central defenders to be injured. However, we know that Jakub Kiwior can fill in for Gabriel in case of injury. And, with Timber and Tomiyasu out, Mikel now sees Declan Rice as a defensive option if William Saliba is injured. Rice came on as a substitute and played as a central defender against PSV.

According to the Arsenal manager, he made that decision to see if his midfield engine could also thrive at central defense, which he may have done best based on his admission of making that tactical shift.

The Arsenal boss said, as per Football London, “We are very short at the back, and I really wanted to try, if something happens, how we’re going to resolve that situation. I thought he was really good.

“He has played there before. We have to try as if we have an emergency, we have to understand and to be sure that we can fill that gap in the right way. He has a lot of composure on the ball; he wins a lot of duels for a player of his size, and he has done it in the past.

“He is a good option.”

After Rice has shown his ability to cover any defensive position, I’m sure Mikel Arteta believes Rice can play central defense and will feel confident that while Tomiyasu and Timber recuperate, he has his defense covered.

But now will he attempt to sign another central midfielder in January, or try for another defender so Rice can carry on in his optimum position in midfield?

