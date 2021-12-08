Has Arteta given up completely on Nicolas Pepe?

Arsenal’s most expensive signing Nicolas Pepe has now been at the club for two and a half seasons. After a very slow start and a first season that saw him score just 5 goals, compared to 22 in Ligue 1 the previous year, he did improve towards the end of last season and a late surge saw him reach 10 League goals in the end.
On the strength of that, I guess, he played in five games up until the beginning of October without scoring at all, and was only seen against Leeds and Crystal Palace during October…
But since then he has spent his life on the bench, and has even been overlooked as a sub when we have needed goals. The Ivory Coast international has been an unused sub in the last 5 outings, and even Eddie Nketiah was used ahead of him at Everton, despite the youngster set to leave for free in the summer. When asked why he didn’t bring on Pepe, Arteta said it was “Because I decided to play Eddie today. To bring him on. He created three chances and hit the post once in 25 minutes I think.”
But that reply simply shows that Arteta doesn’t trust Pepe when we are in need of goals, then why is the Frenchman even still at the club?
I am beginning to think that Pepe is yet another one that Arteta has decided to leave in the wilderness until he is forced to find another club.
Can we expect to try and recoup some of our losses on Pepe in January?
Maybe Arteta and Edu can come up with another young gem to take his place?
As long as Saka is fit to play, I don’t think Pepe will be a starter again in an EPL. Pepe’s touches are just too inconsistent and the technically-gifted Hutchinson is waiting for his promotion
The next summer will also be the perfect moment to recoup some money from Pepe’s transfer, before he gets too old to be sold
Unless he is given an opportunity to play on the left ,,or indeed, through the middle , he will turn out to be yet another bad buy.As an inverted right winger, he has been a failure, despite improving his work rate since he arrived.I cannot fault his attitude but I can only assume that others are impressing more in training sessions.
He gave up on the 72M-rated Pepe from day one…and opted instead to sign his own player, 30M-rated Willian.
From day one, Pepe’s days were numbered. Now we know how that story ended: close to 100M in player value flushed down the toilet (the Arsenal way) – from just one of many awful and costly errors by Arteta. But who cares, it’s all Kroenke’s money.
Better hold on tight; a lot more flushing to come
from this chaotic reign of Arteta.
The truth is, the clueless and tactically bankrupt coach does not know how to get the best out of good players. Arteta’s naivety is the reason why Aubameyang, Lacazette, Partey and Pepe are no longer producing goods. No decent coach would have sent Saliba out on loan and keep Pablo Mari. Matteo Guendouzi is also out on loan for reasons best known to the clueless coach. The issue of consistency is just a lame excuse, because Ramsdale is the only consistent player in the current Arsenal team. The only difference is that, Pepe and Maitland-Niles are dropped after poor performances and the likes of Partey, Xhaxa, Aubameyang, Ordegaard, Saka and Smith-Rowe are given another chance.
Pepe is actually a quality finisher to be honest. A good coach would tell him to stop all of his over dribbling and run hard to the line.
When Pepe gets a chance he often buries it. I’d try him at striker, quick feet and a good shot on him.
Has he given up? I hope so
Pepe has never played in 10 consecutive matches since Arteta came. Arteta never fancied him from day one, and like RFrancis said above, Arteta got Willian at the first time of asking and continued playing him till December even when he was consistently the worst player on the pitch. This bias nature of his is why I don’t like him
The truth is, Pepe is a quality player, but the novice, tactically bankrupt and clueless Arteta does not know how to get the best out of him. Arteta’s directionless management style is the result why other good players like Aubameyang, Partey, Lacazette, Leno and Tierney are no longer producing goods. The issue of consistency is just a pedestrian excuse because Ramsdale is the only consistent performer in the current Arsenal team. The difference is that, only the two outcasts, Pepe and Marland-Niles are dropped after poor performance, but the likes of Xhaka, Aubameyang, Ordegaard, Lacazette, Saka, Smith-Rowe, White always get another chance.
With such an impotent forward line like what we have,any sane manager would have tried playing Pepe as a C.F with G.M,Saka&ESR behind him.
This may just give us a cutting edge in some matches. But our clueless manager has his own fantasies, that’s why we are in this shit.
I hope Arteta can just give up on himself & take a walk,coz with him we are headed nowhere.
Imaginative coaching skills doesn’t exist in arteta’s camp..
Tuchel used havertz as CF, pep used ferann torres as CF, klopp used jota as CF….the fact a player is registered as a CF doesn’t mean others can’t fill in , u may never know what hidden gem u have in your team..
Pepe can be tried at d CF position, Ben white or Chambers can play DM, Xhaka can play AM, Tavares can be tried at LW to accommodate Tierney….even saka started at LB but morph into a top RW..
Arteta needs to get creative to solve our attack problem
Arteta is creative, despite his lack of managerial experience. His attacking tactics are also good, hence we usually score first before sitting back
He assigned Saka on the right wing and Smith-Rowe on the left, which turn out to be their best positions. He played Smith-Rowe as a CF/ false nine when facing Villareal and Smith-Rowe actually didn’t play badly there, yet some fans crucified Arteta for that decision
He also played Soares as an attacking LB, who showed some flashes of brilliance in a couple of matches, before showing his left foot weakness
We had one shot off target in the first 40 mins against Everton.
Nothing good about his offensive tactics whatsoever .
We produced many great chances in the previous matches, when the players’ confidence were still high
Every game is the same it as been since he’s come in ,the football is exactly the same as last season and the season before .
I believe I’ve enjoyed a handful of games in the last 2 years ,that to me says it all .
I agree with you on this. I guess after Man U lose the players confidence now low. IlEverton were beatable if Arsenal had played without a “hand break” but they were afraid to lose. Arteta was not totally at fault for Everton lose in experience is also affecting our youthful team. Unfortunately, the senior players are no leaders on the pitch.
Artetas tactics blunt our attacks and slows them down. We are awful at attacking, near the bottom of the league as far as chances created,FACT.
“Arteta is creative…his attacking tactics are also good” even for you this is an absolutely ridiculous take!!! please watch some other football, so that you have something to compare/contrast with…the naivety you display on a regular basis is mind-boggling GNI
Pepe has failed to make his mark. Need to take Aubamayeng, Kolasinac, Leno, Chambers, Mari, Laca with him. If we can get rid of these players in January it will be superb.
MA has failed to make him mark….do you agree he should go in Jan as well?
We are going nowhere with this Lego hair character called Arteta. The man is clueless, vindictive and has no tactical acumens and in game management whatsoever.
We need to replace ASAP! Or we find the Arsenal dragging to finish midtable.
Get Erik ten Hag in NOW!
Pepe may have lost his place but yet again the way Arteta has treated him is shameful and he has paid for it with losses. We need a goal and he brings on Nketiah and Auba who at the moment cant score for toffee. Pepe has been thrown to the slaughter while some players, week after week fire blanks. Pepe is a top player but need to be trusted and played correctly. Arteta has killed our strike force with poor decisions.