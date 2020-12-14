Has Arteta identified the leak? Manager claimed to be ignoring one star

Mikel Arteta is claimed to have had a falling out with Arsenal defender David Luiz, with the pair no longer believed to be on speaking terms.

The Metro claims that the current situation could be down to the belief that the former Chelsea man has been leaking information to the press from the inside.

Luiz had an altercation with Dani Ceballos on the training field some weeks back, a fact that was initially denied by the Real Madrid loanee, only for Arteta to later admit the incident had taken place.

The Spaniard was believed to have been furious that his players would mention such an incident, that should have been kept inside the camp, and he is now said to no longer be in contact with David Luiz.

The 33 year-old hasn’t been seen since he was taken off against Wolves after a clash of heads with Raul Jimenez, with the club believed to be monitoring his recovery, but his absence may well be deeper than that.

It appears to be one thing after an other at the Emirates currently, with the club struggling for form in the league having picked up only four points from their eight most recent fixtures.

The club have already moved to dismiss the reports about the falling out however, but just as we saw with Mesut Ozil, the club isn’t revealing much from behind the scenes conflicts.

Could Luiz have been the one giving away all the inside info?

Patrick