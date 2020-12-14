Has Arteta identified the leak? Manager claimed to be ignoring one star

Mikel Arteta is claimed to have had a falling out with Arsenal defender David Luiz, with the pair no longer believed to be on speaking terms.
The Metro claims that the current situation could be down to the belief that the former Chelsea man has been leaking information to the press from the inside.
Luiz had an altercation with Dani Ceballos on the training field some weeks back, a fact that was initially denied by the Real Madrid loanee, only for Arteta to later admit the incident had taken place.
The Spaniard was believed to have been furious that his players would mention such an incident, that should have been kept inside the camp, and he is now said to no longer be in contact with David Luiz.
The 33 year-old hasn’t been seen since he was taken off against Wolves after a clash of heads with Raul Jimenez, with the club believed to be monitoring his recovery, but his absence may well be deeper than that.
It appears to be one thing after an other at the Emirates currently, with the club struggling for form in the league having picked up only four points from their eight most recent fixtures.
The club have already moved to dismiss the reports about the falling out however, but just as we saw with Mesut Ozil, the club isn’t revealing much from behind the scenes conflicts.
Could Luiz have been the one giving away all the inside info?
Patrick
Arteta treats his players differently. Some are treated with velvet gloves, whilst he’s very hard on other players. What a poor manager, on and off the field
Back to no fans in the stadium then…
As it has been denied then this ‘story’ only destabilises still further a club in a difficult place
I’d rather wait until it is confirmed
Seeing all these “inside reports” coming up lately there seems to be something more happening behind the scenes.
If Arteta is not sacked, he and the board need to be man enough to trim the squad to 20 – 22, even if it requires buying out some contracts. And that should happen within first 2 weeks of the transfer window.
This report doesn’t make any sense, since Luiz started at the Wolves game
I hope someone leaks that he has identified the leak.
The only person responsible for this mess we are in is the coach. His inexperience and ego is dragging our club into turmoil. He keeps telling Saliba ,a player we payed 27m for, you are sh””t, I don’t want you each time he opens him mouth to talk about him. How is the boy going to be ready if he doesn’t play him. His partner got in Leicester team right on but the boy his not somehow ready. This is pure mismanagement of the boy and kill his confidence.