Has Arteta lost the Arsenal dressing room?

How team selections can be the making or breaking of a game!
There is no doubt that Mikel Arteta does not know his first-choice team. And with a load of talented players it is always hard to decide. Yet fans can see who the best XI is, but the manager cannot!
Now we will never truly know if Arteta had gone with the team who won 2-0 and rather comfortably on Sunday against Newcastle, whether they would have got a better result.
But surely even Arteta is not blind, surely, he could see that the team worked well on Sunday, they gelled, they created, they pressed, they scored, they defended!
Is that not what you want from your team in games? Or is it all about pass, pass, pass and try not to concede?
Well I hate to break it to Arteta, but that is not what football is about, and if he thinks it is, he is in the wrong job!
Gabriel Martinelli made an impact yet again against Villarreal, and after playing well against Newcastle I really thought he should have started. But once again he was overlooked!
Too many mistakes were made in midfield. Partey has lost his defensive ability and his timing was all wrong yet again. Saka and Smith-Rowe clearly need to work on their defensive ability, because they lost the ball numerous times and failed to win it back!
The pressure of “carrying” an Arsenal team seems to have got to both Saka and Smith-Rowe. They exploded onto the scene, but they haven’t stayed at the top for very long.
For the first time in a while though Leno did a good job in goal, but it is no good keeping a clean sheet if you cannot score at the other end!
But what is clear is that it seems Arteta has lost his dressing room! Maybe not all but enough!
I can only be grateful we didn’t get through to the final, because I am not too confident that we would have gotten a result against Manchester United, not with Arteta and his lack of tactics!
And to lose yet another Europa League final to a Premier League rival would surely have been the final nail in the heart of Arsenal fans worldwide.
So, after a shocking and shameful season will it get better? With Arteta? Don’t hold your breath!
Shenel Osman
We need hungry players. Imagine our Willok scoring 4 goals against the top 6, what a joy that young boy brings to his manager and team. Our players have no hunger to win. When you are in the finals (last year) and semis this year and still not motivated, then just retire from football. No manager or coach can save these players. The club pays their wage not Mikel, so play for the club! To get the manager sacked the players sabotaged the clubs glory? Treason! Traitors! Get rid of tge bad influences in the dressing room and then think of sacking the manager or else history will repeat. Experienced manager and Rourke manager – same outcome. Man U hired Bruno Fernandes and see where they have reached, we hired someone like Xhaka and now moan our fate.
I bet Arteta promised Aubameyang, Lacazette and Nketiah the first-team striker places, hence he always prioritized those strikers ahead of Martinelli. I guess he also promised the first-team places to some senior players, to keep the dressing room
Since those prioritized players have failed to deliver a trophy and some of them have played for three managers at Arsenal, we better put them in transfer list. I believe Arteta’s system will work better if he can buy his own CF
Tuchel also struggled at PSG because Neymar and Mbappe weren’t suitable for his system, but he’s found his compatriot Havertz at Chelsea. We can either make a fire sale or get a manager whose playing style suits our players’
I am tired of excuses
It is everyone else fault but the manager
Okay let’s keep aside all other factors and look at the manager what has he done to justify keeping him
If he stays beyond this season then it is purely not on merit but hope
He is the worst manager in Epl now
You can blame the players all you want but 85% of the time they are set up to fall
Look at the first leg against villareal what was he thinking that was not even acceptable even in a preseason match
Is either Arteta has talked some fans into believing he has somehow something to offer this club or it’s just mere likeness for him
You need how many players?
Maybe he does need a new 25 man squad
He has how many players now and many still put the blame on players
Okay let’s assume that the players are not good enough what has he done to improve that
He is worse than his players
Just take a look at his line ups, substitutions, tactics they are kindergarten at best
I can’t understand the sense saying players failed the manager
Yes Wenger needed to leave and so he did
Emery didn’t make the grade and we moved on
Arteta is an experiment that has failed to even show a glimpse of the hype he got we should just swallow our ego and move on because regardless of everything will think the most obvious among all is Arteta’s incompetence and shortcomings.
I don’t even mind if we have to fire the next manager to replace him every successful club does that
You need to be a world class and consistent coach to earn your stay here
For does calling recruitment do I need to remind you that Arteta can field more than half of a team that are players of his choice maybe he needs a new 24 man squad
You released Niles and kolasinac only to play Xhaka at Lb saying you have no cover
This guy has been found out there is no one giving a reason based on merit why Arteta should still be manager all people do here is making excuses for him.
To me the first change we need should be sacking him what can I possibly miss about this guy other than his big talks
One certain player even said that in 3 years they want to be winners of champions league
He even talked some of this 💩 into believing that he is the next big thing 😀
Read my last sentence: “We can either make a fire sale OR get a manager whose playing style suits our players’”
I think so, but it can be fixed by selling the senior players who’ve already played for three managers at Arsenal, in the summer transfer window. We can also lift up the team’s spirit by winning our remaining games this season
Some fans want Brendan Rodgers as Arteta’s replacement and it’s a bad decision to me, because:
– He was beaten by David Moyes/ Steve Bruce this season and can’t even win against a ten men Soton. Highly inconsistent for a manager in his third season at a club
– Can’t even win against Slavia Prague
– Chose a very defensive tactic against us and Arteta outplayed him. Rodgers’ defensive counter-attack tactics might be suited for Aubameyang, but that Mourinho-esque tactics aren’t the ones I’d like to see at Arsenal
People want Arteta out, despite giving us two tophies within eight months, yet nobody criticizes the trophiless Rodgers for his two and half seasons at Leicester. If Arteta is sacked, I’d prefer to gamble on Ten Hag
One trophy, with players he inherited, dont exaggerate, its not a good practice. He won with a squad he inherited and changed it so that it cant win a cuddly toy at a hook a duck stall. Open your eyes look whats really in front of you and stop dreaming up stuff that isnt or will not happen.
Simple answer…..YES. This club is cruel. The compassionate thing to do….for Arteta, the Players, and the Supporters, a million people, would be to relieve Arteta of his position. To leave him ‘clinging by his fingernails’, is unbelievable cruelty. Arteta can recover and learn his trade at a developing club. The asylum inmates are running this club and treating the Supporters and Arteta, with no compassion. Let Arteta regain his dignity elsewhere. What a sad unethical club Arsenal have become.
Arsenal is not unethical to Arteta, but to everyone supporting it. We’ve given Mikel more than he deserves. He’s rotting us further down the table and should be freed.
Konstatin
Compassion should be extended all round. To be fair to Arteta there should be a clean break. He will recover his pride elsewhere. For the players and supporters, a million people are more important than one man, but we can show compassion to EVERYONE. That was the teachings of all the wise men of the world…ever. But a million supporters are more important than Arteta and he should leave, preferably by resigning, if not he should be fired.
Fairness and equity: Mikel Arteta has Arsenal in a worse position than Arsene Wenger in his last 2 seasons and Unai Emery’s one season and 8 games. Wenger and Emery were relieved of their positions, so why is Arteta’s situation any different?
Yes Ozzie WHY?
ozziegunner
I don’t know if you are replying to me. Arteta should be fired. That is compassion towards him AND the supporters. Hatred and anger cure nothing. Arteta should be fired, and he can learn the ropes of management elsewhere. Vindictiveness is the most destructive force on earth.
The club has played 57 games this season.
How many of those games made you go ‘wow that was a fair dinkum game of footy’?
Here is my list of memorable games.
Community shield win?
Man U 0 Arsenal 1
Arsenal 3 Chelsea 1
Leicester 1 Arsenal 3
Slavia 0 Arsenal 4
Arsenal 2 Tottenham 1
Six games out of 57.
Not much of a list is it?
Latest word is that Arteta supports Kroenke and Kroenke supports Arteta to manage Arsenal until into next season, with a transfer budget to upgrade the squad. Based on the performances under Arteta and his acquiescence of decisions made on player transfers, loans and matchday selections, playing style and tactics, the retention of Arteta appears to be putting good money after bad. The only answer appears to be a sycophantic relationship due to Arteta supporting the Kroenkes ownership and not making unreasonable requests for funding.
Kroenkes have stated that KS&E have no intention of selling, despite the overtures of Daniel Ek and his consortium.
Arteta for his part is claiming that Arsenal has lost touch with the top clubs over the last five years (no sh#t, Sherlock) and blames Arsene Wenger, even though Wenger worked under the same ownership. He believes he is the man to take Arsenal back where it belongs and he has the backing of the Kroenkes. In my view they are all deluded.
Time to get the banners out!
There is an excellent article in “The Guardian” by Nick Ames, “In trouble from top to bottom: chaotic Arsenal are failing in all areas” well worth a read, including the comments.
The only players I would certainly keep would be Martinelli and Saka
Partey looks like he wants to be back in Spain and TBH apart from a few good games I’ve not been overly impressed .
TIerney looks like he’s made of glass and again not that impressed with his defensive side of his game great going forward but lacks pace to defend against proper wingers .
Lenos mind looks like it’s somewhere else .
Auba and Laca I would move them on .
Ceballos and odegaard I would ship back to Madrid and tell them to sling their hook next time they try and give us their scraps .
Pepe is a tough one because when given a chance he does bag them numbers but Arteta uses him as a bit part player .
Smith Rowe ,so so season when called upon
Luiz as been our second best player this season but probably his last good season ,but respect to him for putting his head and body on the line when he’s played .
The rest are not even worth talking about that’s how low this team as gone
Maybe it’s Artetas management skills because with the ammo he’s been given we should be Hitting top 4 with these players it as nothing to do with Stan and not investing,that’s just one of them cringe excuses we see bought up to defend the indefensible .
2 mangers in a row now that have bought this club to its knees one more wrong adventure and this club will be mid table for years to come .
Dan, sad to see Arsenal has cattle troughs in charge. 😊
Where’s the money for the wholesale changes you propose, Dan with the economy decimated by the Covid19 pandemic?
Personally opinion that’s all ,and I wouldnt believe all these rumours about no money because of covid ,the usual teams will be spending the usual money while we will be the only team using that as an excuse
Wenger and Emery both lost the dressing room for different reasons. Wenger created a culture that in his final years went toxic on him. Emery couldn’t communicate with his players in English properly. Arteta won the Fa cup with players he inherited from those two managers, he has since tweaked the team, squad and playing style and took us backwards at an alarming rate. The squad from Wenger and Emery is a very different animal indeed and we play a very different style. Arteta isnt good enough for Arsenal football club he is failing very badly. Its just how long our unambitious owner puts up with a useless manager and WHAT IS LEFT AT THE END OF IT.
I promised myself that I won’t comment again until Arteta is gone, but I just can’t help myself. Arteta never ever gives players a chance to gel as a team he always rearrange the deck, most times unnecessary so, Martenelli might have a brilliant game, next match he finds himself on the bench, no team or squad will be happy with this and the style of play is so underwhelming, I have never ever felt so sad angry depressed about our club, yes the owner is absent but Arteta is ultimately responsible for what happens on the pitch, and please don’t tell me we have a unbalanced squad he picks unbalanced teams most of the time on match days, against Newcastle he got it right, Thursday was just a joke, I mean playing a unfit Tierney on the one flank with a out of sorts Bellerin on the other while you have a left footed centre back on the bench and Calum available just makes zero sense. Enough said rant over
Everyone of you has pointed out an area to be concerned about if you’re an Arsenal fan. Collectively it points to a club that is rotting from the top downwards. I don’t care if the Kronkes give Arteta £100 billion to spend, ethically and morally they are dragging this club down the wrong path. They don’t care about the club, the employees or the fans. Paying off 55 staff during a pandemic and even sacking the “bloody” mascot is cold blooded. Arsenal was a community club and a caring club, but the vision of competing with Europe’s elite with the 60 000 stadium has back-fired. We are now a corporate “ATM” for the Kronkes. I don’t recognise this club anymore but I don’t think the Kronkes will sell so it’s a case of learning to live with it?