Has Arteta persuaded Bellerin to stay at Arsenal for one more season?

It was very clear last summer that Mikel Arteta had decided that Hector Bellerin was not part of his plans, as the boss brought in the excellent Takehero Tomiyasu on Deadline Day, and decided to keep Cedric Soares as his backup.
So Hector was allowed to return to his boyhood club Real Betis for a season long loan, and was one of their best performers as they won the Copa Del Rey.
It seemed certain that Betis woud try and keep Bellerin, but the Real Betis director Cordón has made it clear that they cannot afford to keep the right back for another year.
As Fabrizio Romano reported….
Betis director Cordón: “Ceballos is desperate to join Betis. But he’s a Real Madrid player, so I can’t say more”, he told @eldesmarque_rbb. ⚪️🟢 #transfers
“Hector Bellerín? He’s in love with Betis. He’s now back at Arsenal and we will see what happens, he knows our situation”.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2022
So, our longest serving right-bak is back at the club and looking happy. And although there have been rumours of interest from other clubs, the experienced Bellerin was made captain of the team in our very first pre-season friendly and looks more than capable of helping us out next season.
The fact is that despite Tomiyasu starting last season in Amazing form, recurring injuries saw the Japanese miss nearly all the second half, with Soares doing okay but hardly on the same level. Considering that Arsenal is hardly going to profit from letting Bellerin return to Betis for the last year of his contract, surely it would make more sense if he stayed at the Emirates for one more year to help us out in our hour of need?
Yeah totally agree with Y, Champions League spot was lost because of bad managing of players. I don’t know ,much Arsenal earned from Belerin and Torreira and Niles but with them in the team especially in second half of season everything it would be different.
If I remember rightly Bellerin captained the team in pre season last summer before going out on loan. Bellerin will be sold this summer. He cost us nothing. Getting his 5m salary off the books is good and a fee is a bonus. Some club will come for him and a deal wil be struck. Adios Hector. Saludos :)..
And to lose him for free, sounds about our business model alright.
Great news if true.
We now have cover at RB, LB Central defence, GK.
This should see us competing without square pegs in round holes for the four competitions we are in this season.
It will also allow Hector to follow his dream move, after honouring his contract – that’s the Arsenal Way!!
Who is covering LB??? Tavares with all due respect is hopeless, Cedric not reliable on the left and Tomiyasu despite saying he can play there, did not look convincing AT ALL when he was tried. We know Tierney will go down with an injury sooner or later so we NEED a new LB not to cover Tierney but to actually REPLACE him. Tierney at best should be the cover for a new LB. Ideally he should be moved on and a more physically reliable LB brought in. I suspect Lisandro Martinez was supposed to be our new starting LB b4 Man utd hijacked the deal.
Bellerin will be sold this summer !!!
Bellerin will be sold. Cedric can deputize for one more season. Norton-cuffy can go on loan for one more season before taking over from Cedric.
There us absolutely no point in keeping him.Prior to leaving on loan his abilities at RB were inferior to those of Cedric Soares… and nothing has changed other than an increased need to find a more capable backup than Cedric.
That said he has been a good servant of the Club and getting his wages off the books by allowing him to leave on a “Free” should be the correct way to go…