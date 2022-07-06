Has Arteta persuaded Bellerin to stay at Arsenal for one more season?

It was very clear last summer that Mikel Arteta had decided that Hector Bellerin was not part of his plans, as the boss brought in the excellent Takehero Tomiyasu on Deadline Day, and decided to keep Cedric Soares as his backup.

So Hector was allowed to return to his boyhood club Real Betis for a season long loan, and was one of their best performers as they won the Copa Del Rey.

It seemed certain that Betis woud try and keep Bellerin, but the Real Betis director Cordón has made it clear that they cannot afford to keep the right back for another year.

As Fabrizio Romano reported….

Betis director Cordón: “Ceballos is desperate to join Betis. But he’s a Real Madrid player, so I can’t say more”, he told @eldesmarque_rbb. ⚪️🟢 #transfers “Hector Bellerín? He’s in love with Betis. He’s now back at Arsenal and we will see what happens, he knows our situation”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2022

So, our longest serving right-bak is back at the club and looking happy. And although there have been rumours of interest from other clubs, the experienced Bellerin was made captain of the team in our very first pre-season friendly and looks more than capable of helping us out next season.

The fact is that despite Tomiyasu starting last season in Amazing form, recurring injuries saw the Japanese miss nearly all the second half, with Soares doing okay but hardly on the same level. Considering that Arsenal is hardly going to profit from letting Bellerin return to Betis for the last year of his contract, surely it would make more sense if he stayed at the Emirates for one more year to help us out in our hour of need?

