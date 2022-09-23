Has Arteta put too much pressure on such a young Arsenal starlet?

When Ethan Nwaneri came on for the final three minutes at Brentford, I assumed it was our manager, knowing we were 3-0 up, breaking a record for records sake, by fielding the youngest ever player in the history of the Prem.

Unlike other Gooners I’m not going to pretend to have heard of the kid before Sunday, so let’s not pretend if we were chasing a goal at the weekend that he’s getting anywhere near the pitch.

Arteta knew it was game over, was aware of the stat and felt it was harmless enough to make the sub.

If the record was already 15, he wouldn’t have seen the point making the change.

I thought nothing of it till I came across a debate from Talk Sport’s YouTube Channel.

Not a station I give too much credence to, but I have always respected Danny Murphy’s style as an analyst.

The ex-midfielder wasn’t being critical of Arsenal but was more taking the point of view of being a young player once.

Murphy’s position was the welfare of a 15 year old who, based on a few seconds, will suddenly have a massive spotlight on him.

Murphy predicted correctly that social media followers would now jump by thousands.

Leaks coming out of the club say that Edu thinks we have a star in our set up and is ordering he is made to feel wanted.

In reality we said the same about Nketiah and Balogun and neither are yet to score consistently in the top division.

It’s a lot for someone still at school to handle ,because boy can our fanbase get carried away with one of their own.

Look at Willock and Maitland Niles, average at best but supporters made them out to be superstars based on being from the academy.

Part of his development is having a decent support network around him, and the Gunners are renowned for how they take care of their academy graduates.

Yet were a few pointless mins worth the added pressure you put on someone still months away from his 16th birthday.

All clubs tell you they have talent in their youth set up, you would be a lousy coach if you didn’t.

Yet let’s not pretend this is a Fabregas or Jack Wilshire, talents Mr Wenger knew could train with grown men the moment he first saw them.

Nwaneri won’t be starting in the Europa League (unless we qualified) or in any domestic cups.

That some of my peers think that’s a possibility shows you the negative aspect of his 15 mins of fame.

Let me stress, lots of kids dream of football being their paid job.

To do that at any level is not a high percentage.

So to make it to the point where you have played in the Prem is an achievement no one can take away from him.

He and his family will rightly be proud.

It’s not how or why you get the opportunity but what you do when that happens.

There may be other fixtures where a cameo role presents itself.

If Arteta truly sees a pathway for the midfielder in the next couple of seasons, then that’s great.

If the sub was a token gesture though just to break a record, then in the long term it might do more harm than good.

The player needs to focus on his education (his headteacher has already got himself an interview) and play with as little pressure as possible.

It’s an interesting debate Talk Sport created for once.

Bringing on Nwaneri …. putting him under the microscope

Was the juice worth the squeeze?

I think it’s an interesting debate ….

Be kind in the comments

Dan Smith

