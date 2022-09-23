Has Arteta put too much pressure on such a young Arsenal starlet?

When Ethan Nwaneri came on for the final three minutes at Brentford, I assumed it was our manager, knowing we were 3-0 up, breaking a record for records sake, by fielding the youngest ever player in the history of the Prem.
Unlike other Gooners I’m not going to pretend to have heard of the kid before Sunday, so let’s not pretend if we were chasing a goal at the weekend that he’s getting anywhere near the pitch.
Arteta knew it was game over, was aware of the stat and felt it was harmless enough to make the sub.
If the record was already 15, he wouldn’t have seen the point making the change.
I thought nothing of it till I came across a debate from Talk Sport’s YouTube Channel.
Not a station I give too much credence to, but I have always respected Danny Murphy’s style as an analyst.
The ex-midfielder wasn’t being critical of Arsenal but was more taking the point of view of being a young player once.
Murphy’s position was the welfare of a 15 year old who, based on a few seconds, will suddenly have a massive spotlight on him.
Murphy predicted correctly that social media followers would now jump by thousands.
Leaks coming out of the club say that Edu thinks we have a star in our set up and is ordering he is made to feel wanted.
In reality we said the same about Nketiah and Balogun and neither are yet to score consistently in the top division.
It’s a lot for someone still at school to handle ,because boy can our fanbase get carried away with one of their own.
Look at Willock and Maitland Niles, average at best but supporters made them out to be superstars based on being from the academy.
Part of his development is having a decent support network around him, and the Gunners are renowned for how they take care of their academy graduates.
Yet were a few pointless mins worth the added pressure you put on someone still months away from his 16th birthday.
All clubs tell you they have talent in their youth set up, you would be a lousy coach if you didn’t.
Yet let’s not pretend this is a Fabregas or Jack Wilshire, talents Mr Wenger knew could train with grown men the moment he first saw them.
Nwaneri won’t be starting in the Europa League (unless we qualified) or in any domestic cups.
That some of my peers think that’s a possibility shows you the negative aspect of his 15 mins of fame.
Let me stress, lots of kids dream of football being their paid job.
To do that at any level is not a high percentage.
So to make it to the point where you have played in the Prem is an achievement no one can take away from him.
He and his family will rightly be proud.
It’s not how or why you get the opportunity but what you do when that happens.
There may be other fixtures where a cameo role presents itself.
If Arteta truly sees a pathway for the midfielder in the next couple of seasons, then that’s great.
If the sub was a token gesture though just to break a record, then in the long term it might do more harm than good.
The player needs to focus on his education (his headteacher has already got himself an interview) and play with as little pressure as possible.
It’s an interesting debate Talk Sport created for once.
Bringing on Nwaneri …. putting him under the microscope
Was the juice worth the squeeze?
I think it’s an interesting debate ….
Be kind in the comments
Dan Smith
On the contrary, I think the spotlight has empowered the kid to negotiate a better deal in the future. If Arsenal’s offer isn’t good enough, I’m afraid he’d follow Hutchinson’s footsteps to other big club
We’ve got many left-footed central midfielders like him, such as Xhaka, Odegaard, Vieira, Patino and Cottrell. Most of them are still young, so Nwaneri would likely have a hard time to start ahead of them in the next four years
I have tried to avoid commenting on this topic in all articles that have been posted, but there’s no harm in giving your opinion especially if the topic keep popping up.
I read somewhere that other clubs are chasing the lad, which would made the debut some kind of tactical reason and not because he’s good enough to make that debut. This is a lad that is yet to be promoted or even participated in the tour games or made the bench before. Meaning he was never part of the plan to be in the squad or join at a point. The debut came from nowhere.
There’s a reason none of the best current players didn’t make their debut at that age, and I can surely tell you some of them showed more potential than what we are seeing of this lad.
If you saw messi at 10, you wouldn’t question him making a debut at 15, but he didn’t. And this doesn’t mean others are not chasing after him at that age. So does other players who have turned out to be world class.
It’s actually a good experience for the lad no doubt, but the reasons for that debut is blurry.
All in all the manager felt it was needed,so our opinion would mean nothing.
its alway a case of sink or swim when this occurs, Jack
was rushed in to early and his body did not cope, Cesc
was a success as he played with legends of the game who
protected him and gave him space for expression. We can
only hope Ethan will be eased in with care. He will get
some minutes in easy games this season but hopefully
more next season. He also has some good role-models
in the current team that will help and protect him ??