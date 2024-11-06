Has Arteta’s calmess on the touchline this season been good or bad for the Arsenal team?

Tactics, injuries, and squad depth aside, could it be that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s evolution is another factor hindering this Arsenal team? Undoubtedly, Arteta’s growth as a coach has been evident; initially, his jumpy demeanor on the Arsenal touchline, where he barks orders to his players and expresses his frustrations when he believes the referee is treating his team unfairly, earned him a reputation as a comedic figure.

For Gooners, it was wonderful to see their manager displaying passion, yet some rivals found the Arsenal manager’s behavior exasperating, making it a frequent subject of discussion in the media. Over the last few months, Mikel Arteta has exhibited a calmer and more reserved demeanor, a change noted by pundit Adrian Clarke. “Mikel Arteta is much calmer this season, isn’t he? Nobody is talking about what he’s doing in the technical area because he’s not doing it this season,” He said on the Handbrake Off podcast.

“That’s a really good point. It’s not been spoken about enough this season, but he is much calmer and so are the team, they’ve just gained so much confidence from the performances they’ve produced this season, particularly in big games.”

However, most of us Gooners didn’t pay much attention to those claims. However, Don Hutchinson has revived them. Hutchinson on PL productions has pointed out that it is evident Arteta has become more composed on the touchline, which he believes is significantly hindering this Arsenal team. The PL pundit points to Declan Rice and Gabriel Martinelli as examples, suggesting that Arsenal players, lacking the motivation from their manager, appear to have diminished fight and seem dull and exhausted.

“Mikel Arteta over the past two or three years have been quite lively; he’s been quite jumpy; he’s been animated,” Hutchison said. “Some people criticise that, but I like that; it showed that he had the fight in him to affect things on a football pitch. Him being quite calm is having a knock-on effect for players on the pitch who look quite jaded; I’m talking about Martinelli; I’m talking about Declan Rice; the list goes on and on.”

Do you long for the passionate Mikel Arteta in the Arsenal lineup? Perhaps one can argue Arteta now just trusts his player more, but if the return of the “fiery Arteta” ignites fire and desire in the team, then we definitely need him back to his old self.

What do you think?

