Has Arteta’s toned down touchline behaviour affected the Arsenal players?

Are Arteta’s moods affecting the players?

Everybody seems to have a bit to say about Mikel Arteta and his touchline antics this season.

And up until a few weeks ago he seemed to not give two hoots about what anyone said about the way he behaves on the touchline. The fact is that, after widespread condemnation of “his antics” he was finally cautioned against Newcastle for leaving his reserved area.

Previously there was not a game that went by where he wasn’t jumping up and down, gesticulating and running around pretty much like a lunatic to put it nicely.

In those games his fieriness seemed to reflect on the players and they were playing some high tempo, beautiful football, grinding out results and getting some big wins to see our team sit at the top of the table.

But in the last couple of games, Arteta’s mood seems to have calmed down and he is quieter, reserved and at times tense almost.

Having seen his behaviour in recent games and seeing the way the team has been playing and the results they have gotten in the last three games, is it safe to say that his behaviour has reflected onto the players. Especially as we have had a dip in form, losing two and drawing one.

He was very quiet by his standards against Brentford and despite scoring first and celebrating although he gave some encouraging actions, he couldn’t help drive his boys over the line to get the win and we ended up conceding for a share of the points rather than walking away with all three.

The Arsenal of a few weeks ago would have seen the result out with their manager doing what he does best on the touchline.

And I guess the closer the end of the season comes the more tense things will get and that’s normal for any team let alone a team that hasn’t won the league in bordering 20 years. But if we want to be challengers for many years to come we will have to get used to that tense and nervous feeling and we will need to find a way to live with it in order to be able to constantly get over the line.

Richard Keys is probably having a field day seeing Arteta quiet and reserved on the side-line. But where’s the fun in that for the Arsenal?

Maybe Arteta needs to bring back that passion and reaction we all know and love, because once that is back then I’m sure the fire in the players will become more apparent and Arsenal of the last few months will come shining through as will the results! And in turn Richard Keys can go back to moaning!

The passion and crazy touchline antics from Arteta need to return at some point surely, because it feels weird without it and we all know the perfect game he can restart with that fire don’t we!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners!

Shenel Osman

