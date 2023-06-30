Has Balogun found a new club? Arsenal star drops a cryptic message on Twitter

As the club considers his future, Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun has dropped a cryptic message on Twitter.

He spent the last season on loan at Reims and did well, which should ideally earn him a place in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

However, that might not be the case, with several clubs chasing his signature and Arsenal doubting if he is good enough for their first team.

Balogun has ruled out going on loan again and the club now has to decide between giving him an important first-team role or selling him.

As the Gunners work on other deals, the striker still does not know where his future lies, but he posted a cryptic message on social media which got fans thinking.

The USA International posted: “It is time!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although Balogun did well while on loan in France, the youngster is still not good enough for our first team.

Scoring goals for fun in France does not mean he will do the same in England and we all remember how Nicolas Pepe thrived there before becoming a flop at the Emirates.

If a suitor comes up with a good offer for his signature, we should allow Balogun to leave the club.

