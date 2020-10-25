Has Bellerin benefited by the arrival of Partey?

Bellerin will thrive playing alongside Partey! (opinion)

There has been a lot of talk on Thomas Partey and with good reason…

Questions have been asked about just what he will bring to the team and will he have a positive influence on the team and the players. And I know he has only been here for a short period of time, but after his own performance in midweek in Austria it is clear that the answer to those questions are that he will clearly bring creativity, and a lot more that we have been lacking to that midfield and overall team and with regards to the influence, his performance pretty much shows why so many of our players are happy he has finally joined our ranks after years of trying to get his signature.

He is a talent there is no doubt about that and I feel that a number of our players will benefit from having him in our side.

I already mentioned in a previous article that I feel he will bring out the best in Pepe as it adds different options for him, but one other player who I saw a good game from the other day alongside Partey, is Hector Bellerin.

I don’t know what it was but when he came on, whether it was him trying to show Arteta that he deserves to start every game or whether it was the influence and comfort of Partey in the midfield, but he got straight into the game, like he was there from the start and he was linking up well with Partey and even set up the winner for Aubameyang after reading the play correctly and making a timely run to latch on to the ball in order to cross in for Aubameyang to finish.

If Partey keeps it up then it will only be a matter of time before all of the boys are showing some top quality performances week in week out and if he helps get Bellerin back to being one of the best right-backs in the world, someone who is able to defend, run forward, assist and maybe even score every now and then, then I am sure we won’t be complaining. Gooners?

Shenel Osman