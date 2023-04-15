Has Bellingham’s price tag priced him out of Arsenal’s reach?

Jude Bellingham would have thrived under Arteta at Arsenal, but does his price tag prevent him from having the opportunity.

As per speculation, Jude Bellingham is set to depart Borussia Dortmund this summer. Do you believe he is a midfielder who could come to Arsenal in the summer and change the club’s midfield into something special? Maybe then some people will agree that Arsenal already has the best midfield unit. Hold that thought but, with Liverpool out of the running for the English midfield sensation the race might be wide open.

At one point, it appeared that Bellingham would only move to Liverpool if he returned to play in England. We now know that there is no obvious favourite for him in England; we even asked why Arteta and Edu couldn’t take advantage of it.

According to the Express, that is something they would have done, but it is improbable. They claim Arsenal will not enter a transfer battle with Manchester City or Real Madrid (two clubs who are said to be willing to break the bank for the former Birmingham man), not because Bellingham isn’t the right fit for their midfield but because they aren’t the type of team that engages in transfer battles that only end up being a battle of who pays the most.

Arsenal’s refusal to entertain transfer battles in the cases of signing Dusan Vlahovic, Lisandro Martinez, and Mykhailo Mudryk are examples of when Arsenal had the opportunity to compete with other teams to sign them but chose not to. Arsenal’s philosophy of not participating in transfer battles may lead them, like Liverpool, to opt out of the competition for Bellingham.

At the moment, the Dortmund man’s price is rumoured to be as high as £130 million, which is even more than Edu could pay for Rice. Bellingham could be a better choice if Arsenal does not sign Rice, but his high price tag prevents him from joining Arteta’s project.

Darren N

—————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids