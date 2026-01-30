Has Ben White Earned a Bigger Role in Arsenal’s Starting XI?

Once upon a time, the trio of Ben White, Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard were the lifeblood of this Arsenal side. Much of what Arsenal did well flowed through that right-hand channel. On days when the Gunners scored freely, the trio were almost always central to the outcome.

Since switching to right back at the start of the 2022/23 season, White made the position his own. Jurrien Timber now holds the shirt, but that may not have been the case had injuries not disrupted White’s rhythm. The England international has struggled to build momentum since the beginning of last season. Persistent fitness issues kept him sidelined for long periods, allowing Timber to step in and establish himself. As a result, White has found himself on the fringes of the starting XI for much of the campaign.

Signs of form and growing momentum

Although the injuries have been less frequent this season, White has still missed seven matches, most recently during a four-game spell in December. Despite that, his recent performances suggest he can still push Timber closely. He has featured in each of Arsenal’s last six matches in all competitions, starting four of them.

Notably, those four starts came across four different competitions. He both scored and assisted during that run, finding the net against Chelsea and providing an assist against Kairat Almaty. Most impressively, White was arguably Arsenal’s standout performer away to Nottingham Forest two weeks ago, a display that may strengthen his case for increased minutes.

What White still offers Arsenal

The biggest advantage White brings to the side is his understanding with Saka and Ødegaard. While he may not match Timber defensively, the attacking dimension is a different discussion altogether. At his peak, no defender made more overlapping runs than White, regularly contributing in the final third.

Saka, in particular, stands to benefit. His tendency to draw multiple defenders makes White’s timing and movement especially valuable. Viktor Gyökeres’ recent goal against Chelsea offered a clear example. White combined effectively with Saka in the EFL Cup tie, with both players playing key roles in the build-up.

There is no guarantee that the trio will instantly rediscover their best form together, but their chemistry is undeniable when they do click.

