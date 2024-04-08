Has Ben White now proven why Arsenal paid such a huge amount to buy him from Brighton?

During Arsenal’s 3-0 victory against Brighton, an intriguing statistic about Gunner Ben White emerged. After this weekend’s victory, the former Brighton player has 66 wins in his first 100 Premier League games for Arsenal.

Surprisingly, only Lauren and Sol Campbell have more wins (68) than the Englishman during their first 100 games. As a result, the 2021 £50 million signing has engraved his name into the club’s history books for such an achievement.

White’s performance in Arsenal’s colours has been great. He is now a right back; he started as a central defender, and he has been a joy to watch, demonstrating his versatility and defensive abilities. His ability to contribute to both the attacking and defensive aspects of play, whether high-flying on the wing or playing as an inverted fullback, has garnered him praise from fans and analysts alike.

As Arsenal’s defensive record continues to be praised for conceding the fewest goals (24) and keeping the most clean sheets (14), White’s achievements should not be overlooked.

Fortunately, Arteta rates him highly. “Credit to him,” said the Arsenal boss of White after the 3-0 win over Brighton.

“Ben’s always willing to learn, to train, to play in any circumstances, when he’s feeling good, when he’s not feeling that good”.

“He’s open-minded, he has the desire to win and that’s what he made the difference in.”

Who remembers when White first arrived, and many Arsenal fans couldn’t understand why Arteta was so keen to get him at any cost, and when we did sign him for a reported 50million GBP, everyone thought we had overspent enormously.

Does anyone still feel like that now?

Sam P

