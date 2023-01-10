Has body transformation helped Nketiah at Arsenal?

Eddie Nketiah is no Gabriel Jesus and will always be different from the Brazilian frontman who has been injured since the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, the English striker has stepped up well for Mikel Arteta’s side and has scored four goals in four competitive matches since the restart.

His personal trainer has now revealed the forward’s return to form is partly because of how he has built his body over the last few seasons.

Nketiah has moved from a skinny kid that could easily be bullied into a tough competitor whom opponents struggle to tame.

Chris Varnavas tells ESPN via the Daily Mail:

‘He’s [Nketiah] one of the best athletes we’ve got on our books in terms of his attitude and commitment. He’s just on another level.

‘His goal was to build a bit of muscle, build some strength and work on his athleticism. So, like his strength, his speed and his power.

‘So, yeah, we sat down with the family, with himself and we put a plan together. What we do in the gym, we transfer it onto the pitch. That’s the most important thing. ‘

Just Arsenal Opinion

The Premier League is a very tough competition and Nketiah knows he needs to bulk up if he wants to successfully outcompete defenders.

The decision to get a personal trainer who can help him improve proves the 23-year-old is one man who desires to be the best he can be.

As long as he keeps scoring, more chances will come his way at the Emirates and we expect him to take them.