Has Caicedo lost his chance to join the mighty Arsenal?

After signing Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior, Arsenal believed signing Moises Caicedo was the final thing they needed to do before the winter transfer window closed.

However, despite two high-value bids of £60 million and above, the deal for Caicedo fell through. Caicedo also attempted to force Brighton to let him go, but the Seagulls were adamant about keeping him.

Arsenal signed Jorginho, but it appears he hasn’t quenched Arteta’s thirst for a top central midfield swoop. According to rumours, Arteta will be looking to sign another top midfielder this summer. Caicedo hopes Arsenal will try to sign him again, but he fears he may have missed his chance because he doubts they will return for him in the summer.

Caicedo believes his chances of making a major move this summer are in jeopardy, according to Football Insider. “But, sources have told Football Insider that Caicedo and his representatives are “worried” a summer move to Arsenal or another of his suitors may be more difficult than a winter window switch,” writes Football Insider’s Fraser Fletcher.

On why Caicedo has doubts, Fletcher adds, “The midfielder’s agent is aware of the volume of top-rated midfield players that will be available in the summer window, and there are whispers that Caicedo could drop down the agenda for several clubs.”

Some of the top midfielders expected to move this summer include Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Adrien Rabiot, and Youri Tielemans.

Caicedo must continue to impress to be in the spotlight and hope that Brighton will allow him to leave in the summer, as the market may have better options for his suitors.

