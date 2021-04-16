Has Calum Chambers done enough to deserve a new Arsenal contract?

Keeping Chambers beyond this summer would make sense
There are several decisions that need to be made at the Emirates Stadium when the summer arrives. Whether to extend the contract of David Luiz, Mohamed Elneny and Alexander Lacazette. Whether to move on the likes of Granit Xhaka, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland Niles. Whether to loan out the likes of Folarin Balogun and Miguel Azeez.
One of the less talked about issue is whether to keep or sell Calum Chambers.
The 25-year-old joined Arsenal way back in 2014, after Arsenal won their first trophy in nine years under Arsene Wenger. Arsene Wenger once hailed his “immense qualities” as a player.
The Frenchman was so determined that the Englishman would prove his worth at Arsenal, that he rejected two bids around £20m from Leicester City in 2017.
Even the next manager, Unai Emery, was pleased with his attitude. Then, when Arteta arrived at Arsenal, he told the reporters that he had a clear vision for the defender at the center-back position.
However, those visions vanished into thin air when the then 24-year-old ruptured his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in the match against Chelsea in December 2019, which was only Arteta’s second match in-charge.
Moving to the present climate at the Emirates, if Arsenal do intend to raise funds, it should come in the form of Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin. Chambers preferred position is the center-half, but he can play at right-back as well as a defensive midfielder.
The defender has replaced Hector Bellerin superbly, with quality displays against West Ham United, and more recently against Sheffield United.
What did you make of Calum Chambers yesterday?
Touches (100), pass completion (86.6%), ball recoveries (6), interceptions (2), tackles (1), clearances (1)
— AFTV (@AFTVMedia) April 12, 2021
With Arteta’s preference for versatile players, keeping Chambers would be a rational decision.
Since being re-introduced to the first team picture, the 26-year-old has given consistent performances at a position which is not his preferred.
If he is given a run of games, there is no doubt that he can look even better. But with a year left on his current deal, Arsenal may have to make some harsh decisions.
But If they do hold onto the former Southampton player by extending his contract and favouring him over Holding, then it would make sense for any sensible Arsenal fan.
Definitely, because he’s homegrown, hardworking, good in aerial duels, versatile and possesses some good skills. He’s just slow, but he’s a perfect defensive player if he doesn’t need to go forward frequently
GAI- while I agree he does not have the pace of Bellerin, he showed against West Ham that he can deliver very good balls into the box when he does go forward. It didn’t show as much against Sheffield Utd and again last night, but defensively he is sound, and as you say, very versatile.
I’ve always rated him as a player, and it would be madness not to keep him as he offers us far more than most squad players
Yup, his crosses are excellent. I’m just traumatized by his pace against Jefferson Montero from Swansea and other speedy wingers, when Wenger still managed Arsenal
But he always works his socks off and never hides from aerial/ ground duels, so his contract should be extended. Arteta’s excellent positional play is suited to Chambers’ abilities
Chambers is the 3rd RB and 5th CB.
On a low salary + low profile.
One of the 8 Home Grown quota.
Probably extend by one season. 2023
Definitely extend his contract, he’s the best right back we’ve got. And no, he is not favoured over Holding, he plays along side him! Let’s not forget that Chambers was also Fulham’s player of the year at DM when on loan there.
Exactly Declan, he has excelled at all positions deployed in so far rill date… A hardworking utility player is a priceless jewel at this difficult period Where cash is a major issue for our club
More than deserved, should be played zs CB with Holding. but in 3 back defense we lock it all up.
No Luiz, no Willian, all ovrr sudden we finding a balance and our pleadant football…
I really want to see him in DM, I think he would be very good.
– Homegrown
– reasobable salary
– not old
– verstaile
– never made stupid comments
– a good player
– and club won’t get Mega money for him
I think this is a no brainer. I first wanted him to be sold as he seemed to be the odd man out as he never played despite being fit.
But now that he has given the chances, he’s been tremendous!
He’s experienced, peak age, homegrown, low salary, apparently quite happy to be at Arsenal and being a squad player. Tie him up!
I think he could make a great 2nd choice RB, 5th choice CB and a makeshift DM if really needed. This would mean Cedrid being sold (which I’m fine with) and Bellerin as well – for new 1st choice RB.
The most underrated player at Arsenal and now he’s playing on a regular basis he will only get better. It might not be his preferred position but having a right back who can actually defend is just what we need. There is also no way we should get rid of Holding another underrated player who I can’t believe Southgate hasn’t brought him into the England squad if he’s not a better player then Dier I’m a chinaman
If they stay fit, Chambers and Holding have roles to play for Arsenal as Arteta reshapes his squad.They are both decent centre backs, and Chambers versati!ity will most certainly appeal to Arteta as he has adapted very well to a more conventional role as RB.The main strength of Chambers and Holding in my opinion is their great attitude towards defending and a resilience to tough it out when the going gets tough.They may not be pacey but in most other respects they are very decent defenders.
Earn, not quite? He may get one out of conveinence for the reasons stated above. Bellerin will likely be off too, which will leave a spot open. We’d be foolish to rest on our laurels with Cedric and Chambers, but totally possible unfortunately.