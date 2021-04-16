Has Calum Chambers done enough to deserve a new Arsenal contract?

Keeping Chambers beyond this summer would make sense

There are several decisions that need to be made at the Emirates Stadium when the summer arrives. Whether to extend the contract of David Luiz, Mohamed Elneny and Alexander Lacazette. Whether to move on the likes of Granit Xhaka, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland Niles. Whether to loan out the likes of Folarin Balogun and Miguel Azeez.

One of the less talked about issue is whether to keep or sell Calum Chambers.

The 25-year-old joined Arsenal way back in 2014, after Arsenal won their first trophy in nine years under Arsene Wenger. Arsene Wenger once hailed his “immense qualities” as a player.

The Frenchman was so determined that the Englishman would prove his worth at Arsenal, that he rejected two bids around £20m from Leicester City in 2017.

Even the next manager, Unai Emery, was pleased with his attitude. Then, when Arteta arrived at Arsenal, he told the reporters that he had a clear vision for the defender at the center-back position.

However, those visions vanished into thin air when the then 24-year-old ruptured his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in the match against Chelsea in December 2019, which was only Arteta’s second match in-charge.

Moving to the present climate at the Emirates, if Arsenal do intend to raise funds, it should come in the form of Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin. Chambers preferred position is the center-half, but he can play at right-back as well as a defensive midfielder.

The defender has replaced Hector Bellerin superbly, with quality displays against West Ham United, and more recently against Sheffield United.

What did you make of Calum Chambers yesterday? Touches (100), pass completion (86.6%), ball recoveries (6), interceptions (2), tackles (1), clearances (1) pic.twitter.com/UV9DEeqAFn — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) April 12, 2021

With Arteta’s preference for versatile players, keeping Chambers would be a rational decision.

Since being re-introduced to the first team picture, the 26-year-old has given consistent performances at a position which is not his preferred.

If he is given a run of games, there is no doubt that he can look even better. But with a year left on his current deal, Arsenal may have to make some harsh decisions.

But If they do hold onto the former Southampton player by extending his contract and favouring him over Holding, then it would make sense for any sensible Arsenal fan.

Yash Bisht

Connect on Instagram