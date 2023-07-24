Has Cedric Soares played his last game in an Arsenal shirt?

Cedric Soares, the Portuguese international, finds himself in demand as he seeks a potential exit from Arsenal during this summer transfer window. With several Premier League and European clubs showing interest, the 32-year-old right-back faces an uncertain future at the Emirates.

Having returned from a loan spell at Fulham, Cedric had hoped to fight for his place in Mikel Arteta’s squad for the upcoming season. However, his dreams were dealt a blow when he was left out of the Gunners’ preseason tour to the USA due to a “technical decision” made by the manager.

🚨Cedric Soares is looking to leave Arsenal after Mikel Arteta left him out of his squad for the Gunners’ pre-season tour of the USA. Any movie would be permanent one as player only has a year left on deal. Villarreal are one of the teams interested in taking on the Euro 2016… pic.twitter.com/DaCEh2QWGi — Doc (@karthikadhaigal) July 21, 2023

As a result, the former Southampton man has become an attractive proposition for numerous teams both within the Premier League and across Europe.

Among those expressing interest are Villarreal, who had previously shown interest in January and are back in the race to acquire the defender’s services. Furthermore, the three biggest clubs in Portugal, Benfica, Porto, and Sporting CP, are also keeping a close eye on the situation.

Informal discussions have already taken place between the player’s representatives and potential suitors, indicating that offers could be imminent.

Given the recent arrival of Jurrien Timber and the presence of Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu, the London side are open to considering offers for Cedric, especially considering he only has one year left on his contract.

🚨 Nicolas Pepe & Albert Sambi Lokonga are both absent from the Arsenal squad for the USA tour due to injury. Cedric Soares is also not included, while Nuno Tavares is on holiday. None of these four are expected to join the squad in the USA. [@kayakaynak97] #afc pic.twitter.com/Fs1BbcoKUx — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 16, 2023

The 32-year-old is not the only player who could potentially leave the Emirates Stadium this summer. Both Nicolas Pepe and Albert Sambi Lokonga, omitted from the US tour squad, are also among those who may be seeking opportunities elsewhere.

As the transfer window progresses, the future of Cedric Soares hangs in the balance, and it remains to be seen which club will secure his services for the upcoming season. With interest from multiple parties, the Gunners will be anticipating offers and carefully assessing their options as they prepare for the new campaign.

Writer – Yash Bisht

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…