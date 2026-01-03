Has coveted attacker used Arsenal to get a good deal?

Arsenal have reportedly been working on a potential move for Kenan Yildiz for several weeks, as speculation around the attacker’s future continued to intensify. During that period, the player was in discussions with Juventus over a contract extension, while his representatives were also exploring other options. This combination of negotiations created the impression that a departure from Turin was increasingly likely.

At one stage, it appeared unlikely that Yildiz would commit his future to Juventus. Interest from multiple clubs suggested there was a strong possibility he could leave, particularly with Arsenal closely monitoring the situation. Despite the uncertainty, he remained heavily involved with the squad and continued to be one of the most important figures in the team.

Growing Interest from the Premier League

Yildiz has established himself as a leading talent within the Juventus squad and has consistently worked to secure more playing time. His performances ensured he remained among the first names on the team sheet, even while negotiations over his future were ongoing. His ability and commitment attracted significant attention, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea all believed to be keen on securing his signature.

The expectation around Juventus was that losing him was a realistic outcome. Reports linking him with a move away from the Allianz Stadium became widespread, and the idea of a Premier League switch gathered momentum. Arsenal, in particular, were encouraged to continue their pursuit as talks between the player and Juventus appeared unresolved.

Juventus Close to Securing His Future

Despite the growing speculation, the situation has now shifted. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Yilidiz is close to signing a new deal with Juventus. The report suggests that he was always inclined to remain at the club and that the external interest may have been used as leverage during negotiations.

This development represents a significant boost for Juventus, who are eager to retain one of their most talented players. For Arsenal and the other interested clubs, it may signal the end of their pursuit, with Juventus seemingly having met the demands required to secure his commitment. If finalised, the agreement would bring clarity to a saga that has generated sustained attention across European football.