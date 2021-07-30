Has Daniel Ek been given a boost in bid to buy Arsenal from Kroenke?

There are reports in a few papers today that will gladden the hearts of Arsenal fans that are desperate to get the Kroenkes to sell their ownership of Arsenal Football club.
The Kroenkes have been in trouble in America since they lied to the residents of St Louis and upped sticks and moved the NFL team the Rams to Los Angeles, and there have been legal battles regarding the legality of their behaviour ever since, and also the NFL bigwigs for allowing them to do so.
Kroenke, the NFL and other owners are being sued in a case which could cost over £700m in compensation if they are succesful.
The latest development in the case has been reported that a judge in the States has ruled he wants to see financial records of NFL team owners, including Kroenke, to rule out any fraudulent behaviour in this deal, and Ek is hopeful that if Kroenke loses the case he could be in need of funds, which Ek is happy to provide by paying him to hand over control of Arsenal to the Spotify billionaire.
Arsenal fans have heard very little of the takeover bid lately, but this will give us all hope again. The Gunners legend Dennis Bergkamp made it clear when the bid was made that Ek would not just cave in and give up. Bergkamp said: “We can’t force anyone to sell.
“I understand that, in addition to that offer, Daniel has now reached out twice to Josh Kroenke [Arsenal director and Stan’s son] and his bankers.
“Whatever Kroenke’s intentions are, it would be good if we at least have a conversation with each other. In the interests of the club.
“Regardless, Daniel is not a quitter and neither are we football boys. We are here to stay.”
Personally, I’m not sure that a big fine in the region of £700m would be enough to scare Kroenke into selling, but it would nice to see the Silent One put under some more pressure.
Don’t give up Daniel, do this for Arsenal fans all over the world…
if fans think they EK is going to spend his entire 2billion fortune to allow fans to have big tag and big name signings every transfer window/season
then fans should just stick to Fifa21
Ek’s money is better off funding medical research, vaccines, building hospitals, helping medical needy people and etc…
His worth is around 4 billion according to reports. I agree though and doubt it will happen.
Actually, Ek, Kroenke, Sheikh Mansoor, Abramovich, Glazer and other billionaires should have used their money for healthcare, instead of football
The football fans should also stop wasting their time, watching/ cheering other people’s accomplishments and start doing something more useful. Heck, let’s abolish all commercial sports competitions, because we could’ve used the billions wasted every year for helping sick and poor people
Being noble, generous and altruistic is great, but the businessmen are also entitled to make profit from their ventures in today’s free trade world
gai, An interesting though ambiguous portrayal of both sides. I’d LOVE to know on WHICH side YOUR heart truly lies?
To be clear, I am all for ethical profit but implacably against PROFITEERING, a la Kroenke and his ilk! Pedant alert: Profit and profiteering are very different concepts!
Mine lies with humanity over elite sport AND THOSE GROSSLY PROFITEERING FROM IT, all day long. Even our beloved Arsenal.
You may believe that last line is sacrilege but IF you do, I will at least know where YOUR human priorities lie!
Is the $700mil fine for Kroenke alone? I believe it’s spread over a few different parties so Stan’s own amount may well be much lower than the quoted $700mil that he’d need to pay.
I also believe Ek’s worth is around $3.9bil. If the price for Arsenal is $2bil I highly doubt he’s be able to significantly fund Arsenal if just the purchase price is over 50% of his total worth alone. On top of that how much of his $3.9bil is liquid?
True,
Valuation is one part and liquidity is another…
Is his 3.9 Billions are fully liquid?? I am not sure… no business valuation is fully liquid unless your valuation is only for tangible fixed assets and intangible assets like Intellectual property rights like royalties, copyrights…
Goodwill and Brand value is nothing but just window dressing
Good to see some sensible, realistic and to the point posts above mine, all saying that as billionaires go Ek is strictly 2nd division .
On the other hand though he is young, very likely to make far more money and above all CARES for the club with his heart.
And when heart is there – as it so plainly is not and never will be with the Kroenkes, despite their feeble attempts to curry favour with this charade of a fan advisory board, (born from panic over our fan reaction to the obscene and doomed ESL) – great things can happen.
All in all it is a no brainer that Ek would be a far more preferable owner than the lowlife, self centred to his core , Kroenke .
And his puppet son Josh, who MAY fool some Gooners into HOPING he really is a fan but will never fool the wiser and shrewd fans among us.
Ek, I truly believe, will truly take fans feelings and fears on board and care for the club like it is a valued family member.
Kroenke treats us like a rat but one which keeps bringing in nuggets of gold from the field for his exclusive use.
Right now though that “rat ” is costing him money and that is the best chance we “rats ” have of biting our “owner ” to death, via his pocket. Bite then my fellow rats! BITE, BITE, BITE!
Never going to happen in my opinion. People forget it was only recently that the Kroenke’s acquired 100% of club, after years of chipping away. They wouldn’t do that to then sell 5 minutes later.
Given that most of the rich keep getting richer, money is not an issue, thus I cannot see them selling.
We don’t want another billionaire owner with sole power anyway. What we need is legislative change.