Has Daniel Ek been given a boost in bid to buy Arsenal from Kroenke?

There are reports in a few papers today that will gladden the hearts of Arsenal fans that are desperate to get the Kroenkes to sell their ownership of Arsenal Football club.

The Kroenkes have been in trouble in America since they lied to the residents of St Louis and upped sticks and moved the NFL team the Rams to Los Angeles, and there have been legal battles regarding the legality of their behaviour ever since, and also the NFL bigwigs for allowing them to do so.

Kroenke, the NFL and other owners are being sued in a case which could cost over £700m in compensation if they are succesful.

The latest development in the case has been reported that a judge in the States has ruled he wants to see financial records of NFL team owners, including Kroenke, to rule out any fraudulent behaviour in this deal, and Ek is hopeful that if Kroenke loses the case he could be in need of funds, which Ek is happy to provide by paying him to hand over control of Arsenal to the Spotify billionaire.

Arsenal fans have heard very little of the takeover bid lately, but this will give us all hope again. The Gunners legend Dennis Bergkamp made it clear when the bid was made that Ek would not just cave in and give up. Bergkamp said: “We can’t force anyone to sell.

“I understand that, in addition to that offer, Daniel has now reached out twice to Josh Kroenke [Arsenal director and Stan’s son] and his bankers.

“Whatever Kroenke’s intentions are, it would be good if we at least have a conversation with each other. In the interests of the club.

“Regardless, Daniel is not a quitter and neither are we football boys. We are here to stay.”

Personally, I’m not sure that a big fine in the region of £700m would be enough to scare Kroenke into selling, but it would nice to see the Silent One put under some more pressure.

Don’t give up Daniel, do this for Arsenal fans all over the world…