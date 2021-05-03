Has David Luiz played his last game for Arsenal?

The Brazilian defender David Luiz has only just returned to first team training after having had surgery on his knee, and he has been trying really hard to get fit enough to have an impact on the Europa League Arsenal.

He looked to be on course to play on Thursday, but he has tragically gone down with a hamstring injury which is likely to mean that he won’t play again this season. Mikel Arteta sounded despondent after the game despite being happy with the win. “Apart from David’s injuries. That’s all we wanted, to keep the team fresh, give players with the right attitude the chance to play this game and then be able to just focus on today. I think we had a really strong performance from the beginning. We dominated the game and we got the three points that we needed, which helps for Thursday as well.”

But when asked about how serious the injury to Luiz was, he said: “We don’t know. He felt something in his hamstring so it’s not good news. He’s put in such a shift to be back with the team for the last few weeks after the knee surgery. It’s a real shame.”

It is a big shame, as I am sure that Arteta would have been relying on Luiz’s extensive experience in European competitions, having won the Europa League twice with Chelsea, and a Champions League Final as well. His calmness would have been a real asset on Thursday.

But where does this leave the 34 year-old now? It is unlikely that he will get a new playing contract at his age, although there were rumours of a possible coaching position in the summer, so to all effects and purposes, this could be the very last game he plays in an Arsenal shirt…