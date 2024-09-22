Has David Raya been Arsenal’s Stand-out Player of the Season so far?

BERGAMO, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 19: David Raya of Arsenal reacts as he saves a penalty from Mateo Retegui of Atalanta during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 match between Atalanta BC and Arsenal FC at Stadio di Bergamo on September 19, 2024 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

There’s no doubt that David Raya has been one of our standout players this season if not the best outright, he’s single handedly won us more than six points arguably in this campaign with him pulling off mesmerizing saves in each of the opening games of the new campaign.

The save from Strand Larsen’s header against Wolves was followed up by another world class save in the game against Aston Villa, as we would all remember in the first two games of the season. You would have thought he won’t be bettering that save against Watkins any time soon in his career only for him to pull off one of the best saves I’ve seen against Atalanta on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta surely thinks so when speaking to the Arsenal media after that game, He said “We didn’t suffer defensively at all, but in one action we conceded a penalty and we needed two of the best saves that I’ve seen in my career from David to stay in the game”

These comments perfectly doing justice to what an excellent piece of goalkeeping it was. Along with these string of saves in these key matches, Raya has also impressed in the stats, with him currently having a save percentage rate of 93.3% for saving 14 out of the 15 shots on target he’s faced this season, while keeping three clean sheets in the league along the way, impressive!

He’s on a truly magnificent run this season and what might be a crucial factor to this could be the departure of England international Aaron Ramsdale in the recent transfer window, some gooners don’t think that the departure has anything to do with it, but I beg to differ.

The assurance of him being trusted as the number one without Ramsdale’s threat has boosted his confidence massively therefore allowing him to play with more freedom, he just looks much more composed and assured in his approach than last season which has greatly been an asset to us this campaign.

The absence of proper competition should not make him too comfortable. Though however given the way he’s been playing this season, it’s proving to not be so!

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…