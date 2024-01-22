Has David Raya now proved that he deserves to be Arsenal’s Numero Uno?

Was the game against Palace Raya’s best performance so far?
Arsenal walked away 5-0 winners this weekend against Crystal Palace in what was one of the most dominant games we’ve seen from Arsenal all season. Bouncing back from three losses on the trot and putting on a performance like that was something every Arsenal fans has been craving for a while now and finally we have a game with plenty of goals!
One player that really stood out to me was goalkeeper David Raya, who for me, had one of his best games between the sticks since making the loan move from Brentford in the summer. Raya hasn’t had the perfect start to life at Arsenal and has been one of the main talking points all season, with Arteta creating some what of a power struggle between him and Ramsdale. For me, until the game against Palace, he hadn’t really done enough to take Ramsdale’s spot.
But against Palace he looked like a much better keeper, kept calm and composed throughout the game, was quick and good when claiming crosses, his distribution was great, and he looked completely calm and collected throughout the whole match and was hardly challenged throughout the game.
His quick thinking and great distribution lead to our 3rd goal and that’s the type of stuff I’ve been waiting to see from him. He makes a save, is quick to the edge of his box, spots the run of Jesus and makes a pin-point perfect throw to the running striker who then sets up the goal perfectly for Trossard to make it 3-0 and seal the game.
He made one notable mistake but I think it was more a mistake of him getting his foot caught in the grass and the ended up passing the ball out to a Lerma just outside the box. The Palace player took aim and Raya make a terrific save to cover his mistake, and other than that he looked in great form, calm, confident and composed, exactly what you need from a keeper.
We can only hope this form continues and he only gets better and better. I watched a lot of him when he was playing for Brentford, and I haven’t really seen the quality he was showing there at Arsenal, but last night there was glimpse’s of it and you start to realise why Arteta has been so confident in him all season.
Arsenal will face Forest next week and hopefully Raya can keep up the good work, we need him at his very best in this last stretch of the season if we want to win anything.
What’s your thoughts Gooners? Do you think Raya had his best game against Palace.
Daisy Mae
I think it’s quite unfair that several saves by Ramsdale that contributed to our 2nd place finish by the END of the season are being forgotten and rubbished, while ONE good performance by Raya – after weeks of ABYSMAL goalkeeping that contributed to our drop from 1st to 4th in FOUR DAYS seems to be enough to “justify” his continued starting selection.
I wish I could understand the bias.
I do not understand the bias.
Victor Pius
It’s not bias
If you do some research about last season, you will find out that Raya had more saves in the EPL than any other goalie.
Raya is better than Ramsdale in everything. Simple.
People can keep on complaining, but Mikel knows well.
Remember when Arteta came, his first goalkeeping target was Raya
Maybe Brendford’s Raya does, but Arsenal’s Raya doesn’t seem superior to Ramsdale…. almost 30M on a goalkeeper who isn’t sharp enough to make that difference worth it…. I hope Ramsdale has opportunities and gets his place back.
Did his job ,did notice 2 awful kicks that put us under pressure and instead of catching the ball decide to tip over or around the goal .
Nothing special IMO and his throw out was a result of palace all up the pitch except for2- 3 players .
I do not think Arteta will change his mind even if he has a bad patch .