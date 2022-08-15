Has Edu gone to Spain to come back with our ‘mystery winger’?

Edu’s flight to Spain sparks fan excitement

Arsenal’s start to the current campaign has been a far cry to the one of last season, where they lost three games on the bounce.

After two Premier League games, Mikel Arteta’s men see themselves second in the league table, only behind current champions Man City on goal difference.

Arsenal and City are the only two teams which have a 100% record intact, and the Gunners will be expected to continue their run next week when they play promoted side Bournemouth.

The mood around the club is exceptional, with fans excited to see how the rest of the season will pan out for them.

I don’t listen to twitter to establish the mood for Arsenal. The atmosphere in and around the stadium speaks for itself — H (@h_1stt) August 13, 2022

And a recent development has sparked further excitement in the fanbase. After the impressive win against Leicester City on Saturday, technical director Edu was seen taking a flight to Valencia, Spain.

Which has made the club’s faithful thrilled about a new signing, which might be in the pipeline. It is no secret that the North London outfit want to recruit a wide attacking player in their team before the transfer window shuts down in two weeks’ time.

Edu Gaspar boarding a flight to Valencia this morning. Posted by u/scoopacabre pic.twitter.com/KSYSfWviKq — Gilles 🇳🇬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@_Grimanditweets) August 14, 2022

The club seriously pushed to land former Leeds United man Raphinha. And although Arsenal have not launched a bid for any other wide forward since then and we have been waiting for the elusive “mystery winger” ever since. Raphinha’s case is a testament that the Gunners are very interested in adding another player of high caliber in their already star-studded attacking force.

One player in Spain, where Edu has travelled to, who has been linked to the club is none other than Villareal’s Yeremy Pino, which is very close to Valencia.

The exciting winger has already made 78 appearances for the Yellow Submarine, while also putting on the national colours of Spain four times. And he doesn’t turn 20 until mid-October.

🚨📢 || “Yes… Maybe an offer will arrive tomorrow, we have to accept it and he has to leave.” Emery on Yéremy Pino’s potential move to the Premier League. — Dean James (@DeanJamesAFC) August 12, 2022

He’s clearly one of the most exciting teenagers out there in world football at the moment and his arrival will add much needed competition and depth to Arsenal’s attacking wing areas, where Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka currently hold the fort at.

His arrival will also free up Martinelli to play up-front, whenever Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah might not be available.

The London side’s involvement in Europe this season certainly makes the case of adding another winger to the squad stronger.

Adding the quality of Pino will only elevate the level of the current team Arteta has at his disposal.

Yash Bisht

