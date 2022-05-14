Has Edu sealed Arsenal’s first signing of the summer? Brazilian of course…

Arsenal interested in Brazilian youngster

Whatever happens in the next two Premier League games, Arsenal are going be busy in the upcoming summer transfer window regardless.

Several players have been linked to the club and São Paulo’s Marquinhos is another name that has been floated in the picture.

Brazilian news outlet Globo claims that the Gunners have already made the proposal to buy the talented 19-year-old from the Brazilian outfit.

🚨 Arsenal are the team leading the race for Sao Paulo’s Marquinhos. 19 year-old forward. Negotiations were very close with Wolves but Arsenal are now trying to close a deal. Reports, @JorgeNicola. pic.twitter.com/uttQCSpvgF — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) May 12, 2022

And the English side might be able to do just that in a cut-price deal due to his contractual situation. The youngster put pen to paper on a five-year deal when he was just 16 years old.

That is a violation to the FIFA’s laws which state players of that age can only commit their future with their current club for not more than three years.

Keeping him until the end of his contract is not in the picture, given the way other cases have gone. So, the Tricolor Paulista are willing to offload him to generate cash in the summer transfer window.

Technical director Edu is believed to be interested in pouncing on the glorious opportunity. And it seems the club want to close the deal as soon as possible. It would appear an offer €3 million was turned down but now the clubs have agreed an increased price.

🚨 Done deal: A €3.5m deal between Arsenal and São Paulo for Marquinhos has been accepted. The player has been excluded from the matchday squad. Edu Gaspar wants to build a strong relationship with the Brazilian side for future deals. [@UOLEsporte] https://t.co/5GyqFf6j05 — AFC Report (@afcreport14) May 13, 2022

Despite just being 19, Marquinhos has made 39 appearances for his current employers, scoring four and assisting three times.

He also has seven appearances for the youth teams of Brazil, having played with both the U17s and the U16s.

If Arsenal do acquire him, he will likely be loaned out. But if Eddie Nketiah’s contract is not extended, he might just be the perfect back-up to the big-money center forward Arsenal are looking to sign.

Connect with the writer on Twitter: Yash Bisht

Learn about your club CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section

Video – Mikel Arteta on Tottenham, the referee and bad news on Gabriel