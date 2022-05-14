Has Edu sealed Arsenal’s first signing of the summer? Brazilian of course…

Arsenal interested in Brazilian youngster
Whatever happens in the next two Premier League games, Arsenal are going be busy in the upcoming summer transfer window regardless.
Several players have been linked to the club and São Paulo’s Marquinhos is another name that has been floated in the picture.
Brazilian news outlet Globo claims that the Gunners have already made the proposal to buy the talented 19-year-old from the Brazilian outfit.
🚨 Arsenal are the team leading the race for Sao Paulo’s Marquinhos. 19 year-old forward. Negotiations were very close with Wolves but Arsenal are now trying to close a deal. Reports, @JorgeNicola. pic.twitter.com/uttQCSpvgF
And the English side might be able to do just that in a cut-price deal due to his contractual situation. The youngster put pen to paper on a five-year deal when he was just 16 years old.
That is a violation to the FIFA’s laws which state players of that age can only commit their future with their current club for not more than three years.
Keeping him until the end of his contract is not in the picture, given the way other cases have gone. So, the Tricolor Paulista are willing to offload him to generate cash in the summer transfer window.
Technical director Edu is believed to be interested in pouncing on the glorious opportunity. And it seems the club want to close the deal as soon as possible. It would appear an offer €3 million was turned down but now the clubs have agreed an increased price.
🚨 Done deal: A €3.5m deal between Arsenal and São Paulo for Marquinhos has been accepted. The player has been excluded from the matchday squad. Edu Gaspar wants to build a strong relationship with the Brazilian side for future deals. [@UOLEsporte] https://t.co/5GyqFf6j05
Despite just being 19, Marquinhos has made 39 appearances for his current employers, scoring four and assisting three times.
He also has seven appearances for the youth teams of Brazil, having played with both the U17s and the U16s.
If Arsenal do acquire him, he will likely be loaned out. But if Eddie Nketiah’s contract is not extended, he might just be the perfect back-up to the big-money center forward Arsenal are looking to sign.
These Brazilian kids excite me, they’re the most talented. But then comes a question of adapting, hopefully he’s made for the EPL.
Edu please keep on bringing in these talented young stars. But don’t forget we need at least 3 marquee signings
Also tell him that we do not want Arthur Melo (another Brazilian) anywhere near our club
If he gets anywhere near the level of Martinelli we have possibly signed another gem for £3.5m, Gabi was £7m or so, worth 10x that now.
Øde paid £30m, worth double now.
Saka & Smithrowe are worth £80m+ each. Gabriel £27m, double that at least now, Ramsdale the same. Tomi worth £60m+ after £18m purchase & Teirney also is at least double the £25m paid for him.
They have all increased in value, hopefully Marquinho is the same, these young Brazilians are exciting
At 3.5m that a daylight steal! What a brilliant job by Edu & Mikel. That is why we require a young manager and DoF. The magician keeps pulling bunnies out of his hat! At 19 years, 39 apps, very exciting year ahead.
Marquinhos is a winger not a striker, he Is left legged and plays on the right wing. He will be competing with Saka not Eddie. He is very good only lack decision making, perhaps a loan will help him or try him in emirates cup
I watched his videos on youtube and found that he is too left footed. He rarely use his right foot. It would be better if he used the right foot at least to some extent
That’s what makes Martinelli so dangerous on the left side, he’s right footed and can take players on down the left side with the left foot for an assist or dart inside on his right for a shot and make something happen regardless what way he chooses. Both ways a full backs worst nightmare and he’s only starting to warm up at 20years old.
Think it’s great business and low risk cost-wise. 3.5 million is a blink for Arsenal and the upside is well worth the cost.
Absolutely vital his loan spell helps him develop and sees a lot of game time. Have to get the loan right.
He was supposed to be sold no less than £ 10 million…a lot of Brazilians are not happy about that
Good business
He will be loaned out…he is 19